White Sox vs. Royals – Game Recap – September 4, 2021

Kansas City, Mo. — Yasmani Grandal went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBI as the Chicago White Sox built a big lead and then held off Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals 10-7 on Saturday night.

Perez hit two home runs, including his 40th of the season, and scored five runs. His homer tally is second in the majors. Shohei Ohtani of the Angels hit his 43rd Saturday night.

Luis Robert homered to bring in a career high with four hits for the AL Central-leading White Sox, who led 9-3 in the fifth inning.

Manager Tony La Russa was more impressed with Roberts’ defense in midfield.

Some people will say it’s instinctive, but he must have shook a lot of balls at a young age. When the batter starts to swing, he’s already on the move.”

Then he has the speed. Some of those balls should be in the hole and he picks them,” he said.

Craig Kimbrel (3-4) took the win in relief. Liam Hendriks earned his 32nd save.

La Russa said it was an easy decision to take Kimbrel to seventh.

If anyone comes to base, it’s Perez’s turn, he said. Craig had to be the man to face him. That was the collection of the decision.”

Lots of theater in that inning. What Salvador did with those two home runs made that game very difficult for us to win,” he said.

Daniel Lynch (4-4) gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings.

The White Sox hit some long home runs in the first inning. Robert launched a 452-foot drive to center left and Grandal hit a 425-foot shot for a 3-0 lead.

We feed each other, Grandal said of the clubs’ relentless attack. They must have been hunting there. We make sure that we keep driving that wave as high as possible. Every time we do that, good things happen.

Chicago scored three more in the third on a wild throw by catcher Cam Gallagher, an RBI single by Grandal and a sacrifice fly by Leury Garcia.

Perez hit a two-run homer in the third. It was the 191st career home run for the All-Star catcher, breaking a tie with Alex Gordon for the fourth time in franchise history.

Jose Abreu had an RBI double for his 500th career extra-base hit and Grandal had a sacrifice fly in the fourth for an 8-3 lead.

Perez hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive that narrowed the deficit to 9-6 in the fifth. He has 12 multihome games in his career, six of them this season.

I see a great butcher. I see a batter to be talked about as one of, if not the most dangerous batter in the league, said manager Mike Matheny. I see how he handles these at bats, in the big situations. It was one of those days when we thought about giving him a day off. Before you know it, he does something that continues to amaze us.

Carlos Santana started the Royals in sixth place with his 18th homerun, his first since July 24.

TRAINERS ROOM

Royals: Perez, who was hit in the throat with a foul pitch Friday-evening, was originally going to catch again on Saturday. Matheny said the chest protector caused him discomfort during the warm-up, so he was switched to designated batter. Matheny, who played as a catcher for 13 seasons, said Perez seemed concerned he couldn’t catch his breath right after being hit.

ROSTER MOVES

With Perez unable to catch, the Royals called C Sebastian Rivero back from Triple-A Omaha and chose RHP Tyler Zuber.

NEXT ONE

RHP Dylan Cease (11-6, 3.82 ERA) starts for the White Sox against RHP Brady Singer (3-9, 4.87 ERA).

