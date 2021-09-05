Kevin Pietersen predicts that only five teams will play test cricket by 2026





There has been a lot of interest in Test cricket in India in recent years. Several studies have shown that more and more people are getting involved in Test cricket and some credit should be given to the current Indian team’s success in the format. While this revival has taken place in India, some other countries have found it difficult to make the five-day cricket more lucrative and get more people to watch it. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen gave his opinion on the matter. According to the veteran batsman, there may come a time in the future when only a few teams are interested in Test cricket. The former batter even predicted a year when we could see that happen. But the Twitter fans were a bit surprised with the cricketer’s prediction. This is painful to tweet but I think this is happening slowly

In 2026 there will be only a few test match cricket countries.

ENGLAND

INDIA

AUSTRALIA

Possibly SOUTH AFRICA & PAKISTAN. Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) September 4, 2021 According to him, by 2026 only England, Australia and India will be the only test countries. He also added that South Africa and Pakistan may also be among them. Twitter criticizes Kevin Pietersen for not including the World Test Champions The New Zealand team has prioritized Test cricket and has performed well in the format. After finishing second on the 2019-21 World Test Championship table, Kane Williamson and co. ended up beating India in the final at Southampton in June, lifting the inaugural trophy. Most fans questioned Pietersen because he had not chosen New Zealand. What Pietersen said may not be entirely untrue. England, Australia and India are three teams that play more test cricket than any other team. But this can be motivated by the fact that these three countries, often regarded as the Big Three of international cricket, have ample revenue streams that keep them afloat even if they miss playing white ball cricket. In addition, these three teams are currently the only teams to participate in a test series of more than 3 matches. For example, in the 2021-23 WTC, India will play five matches with England, while they will play four matches against Australia and the Ashes has played five matches in the past two decades.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.100mbsports.com/kevin-pietersen-predicts-only-five-teams-will-play-test-cricket-by-2026-eng/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos