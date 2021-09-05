Iowa State Football Overhyped? Too early to say after Northern Iowa





AMES, Ia. This shouldnt have been a six-point game, the Iowa States 16-10 breakout of a Northern Iowa team that didnt end its spring season until April. It wasn’t a four-touchdown differential, as oddsmakers have unwisely determined, but it also shouldn’t have included the hold-your-breath finish as it did. If the Cyclones are as good as we think they are, what happened in front of a 61,500-fan sellout at Jack Trice Stadium must be a blip. It can’t be a routine. No offense to Mark Farley’s very good Panthers, but this should have been a two point win. And I don’t mean two field goals. But when the game ended, it wasn’t a two-point win. Farley said Iowa State was a team that its guys should have beaten. That’s exactly what he should say. He has an impressive group. More:Iowa State soccer coach Matt Campbell on opener vs. Northern Iowa: ‘Hard-fought victory for us’ But FCS teams beating top 10 teams are historic events in nature because they are not supposed to happen. Is Matt Campbells team worthy for top-10 status? If you’re selling on the Cyclones, I recommend taking a breather. Let’s put that off until after next Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game against a Hawkeye team that opened the season Saturday by crushing Big Ten opponent Indiana. Let’s wait for the All-American tight end to play Charlie Kolar. He missed Saturday with an injury to his right foot, and I have a feeling Saturday is going to be hell. Iowa State needs as much veteran firepower as it can muster. Let’s see how much improvement the cyclones make next week before we declare the state of Iowa was not worth the hype. Let’s not forget: People wrote off the 2020 Cyclones after losing to Louisiana in the opener. Let’s not forget that Iowa State had a historic season. If there’s anything we’ve learned from Campbell’s 64 games as a coach, it’s that we should beware of jumping to conclusions. The team that lost to Louisiana two weeks later defeated Oklahoma. The team that lost at Oklahoma State bounced back and won five in a row. The team that struggled with UNI on Saturday… well, you get the idea. Let’s wait and see. We’ll learn a lot more about the cyclones after next Saturday’s Cy-Hawk bash. “It wasn’t too pretty, but we were still happy to get the W,” said Breece Hall, the all-American running back. “We didn’t play perfectly. The defense did its job. The attack didn’t do what they were supposed to do. We just have to go back to the drawing board and come back and practice and get better.” As good as Hall is, he’s no further than self-evaluation. He knows hell does better than the 69 yardsson 23 carries. He knows there were times when he should have run through this hole but mistakenly tried to run through another hole. We know he can do better too. We have seen what this team is capable of at its best. From what we saw on Saturday it was less than a kilometer. “We let some mental mistakes slip,” Hall said. “I didn’t play my best. We were happy to win the game, but we all know we can do better.” No one will disagree about the transgression. Things have to get better. Fast. As for the defense, that’s a different story. That side of the ball is actually the reason Iowa State starts 1-0 instead of 0-1. Interceptions by Isheem Young and Datrone Young. The linebackers brought it. The defensive line, Will McDonald in particular, had UNI quarterback Will McElvain on the run. They are the reason for this season opening win along with the steady play of special teams. More:Immediate Analysis: After an off-season hype, No. 8 Iowa State’s football looks flat vs. Northern Iowa Still, it was curious that the defense had to maintain success with about a minute to go, with UNI’s last possession starting at the 10-yard line before the clock ran out on what would have been a shock to be heard in the college football world. been. No deep passes was Jon Heacock’s defense plan on that drive, knowing Farley had used up all of his teams’ timeouts. No crazy running through McElvain. Only short additions. “We’ve been there before,” said linebacker Jake Hummel. “We were pretty confident in our ability to stop them.” I feel every Iowa State fan at the stadium shared Hummel’s confidence. I walked around the hall at halftime. I took the fan pulse during what was then a 13-10 Cyclones lead. I didn’t feel an ounce of doubt, even as the state of Iowa flirted with disaster. Maybe they were just happy to be back in the stadium. Maybe they remembered that when you’re Iowa State football, absolutely nothing comes easy. “Look at how we win football games here,” Campbell said after the game. “You run the ball. You stop the run.” Hey … “A wins a win, right?” Hummel asked as he spoke to reporters. Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson has been writing for the Des Moines Register for 60 years. Reach him on [email protected], 515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.

