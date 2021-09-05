10 Field Hockey Edges #2 East Stroudsburg in Opener, 1-0





Campbell records seven save shutout in first career start

Hickey nicks winner in overdue collegiate debut



Campbell shutout seven saves in her first career start (PHOTOGRAPH BY Andrew Katsampes) EASTON, Mass. (September 4, 2021) – Stonehill College, ranked No. 10 in the Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II preseason poll, put in a strong defensive effort and a late winner to a season-opening 1-0 win over No. 2 ranked East Stroudsburg University in non-conference hockey action at Timothy J. Coughlin, '80s Memorial Field at WB Mason Stadium today.

STO – Raegan Hickey (unassisted), 52:16 goalkeeping

ESU: Amy Supey (60:00) 4 saves, 1 goal allowed

STO: Abby Campbell (60:00) 7 saves, 0 goals allowed shots: ESU 15, STO 9

Stonehill senior Abigail Campbell made five of her career-high seven saves in the first half to record her first career shoutout this afternoon in the first start of her collegiate career.

made five of her career-high seven saves in the first half to record her first career shoutout this afternoon in the first start of her collegiate career.



Hickey scored the only goal of the game in her collegiate debut (PHOTOGRAPH BY Andrew Katsampes) sophomore Raegan Hickey took full advantage of her highly anticipated collegiate debut, with her first career goal being the only marker of the match with less than eight minutes to play the difference.

East Stroudsburg had a 10-3 lead for shots in the first half but failed to see any of that and finished with a 15-9 lead.

sophomore Amy Supe made her collegiate debut in goal for East Stroudsburg, finishing with four stops, netting just the one goal.

Hickey's winner came off a 7:44 rebound to play when she jumped off senior's right side of goal on a rebound Olivia Cameron's rescued effort and credited her shot high into the left side of the cage for what turned out to be the game winner.

rescued effort and credited her shot high into the left side of the cage for what turned out to be the game winner. East Stroudsburg, who finished 8-1 in penalty corners, forced the eighth in the last minute, but senior Celeste Veenstra let her shot go wide of the cage from just inside the top of the circle. Remarkable Campbell’s first shutout came in her first career start and only fifth appearance during her four seasons with Stonehill. She only had one save to her name in her four previous appearances before hitting her best seven of her career this afternoon. Next one Stonehill (1-0, 0-0 NE10) is straight back into action with another rigorous test as it hosts West Chester (Pa.) University’s No. 1 at WB Mason Stadium in East Stroudsburg on Monday at 1 p.m. (0-1, 0-0 PSAC) will visit No. 7 Assumption University tomorrow at 1pm For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile App, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

