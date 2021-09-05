India records its best show at Paralympics with a total of 19 medals in Tokyo

India recorded its biggest ever medal catch at the Paralympic Games, finishing with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals in Tokyo. With a total of 19 medals, India surpassed the previous best total of four medals at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. In fact, India had a total of 12 medals before the Tokyo Paralympic Games, but the total now stands at 31. India had entered the Games with an unprecedented contingent of 54 athletes.

India won its first medal at the Games via Bhavinaben Patel, who took home silver in the women’s singles (class 4), while Krishna Nagar won gold in the men’s singles badminton (SH6) to close out India’s campaign in style at the last day of the tournament. Spell.

Indian archers took home two gold medals, and five in total. Avani Lekhara and Singhraj Adana won two medals each.

India also shone in athletics, with four medals in the high jump, three in the javelin throw and one in the discus.

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil earned India’s only gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

India also had a good outing in badminton, which was played at the Paralympics for the first time this year.

Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar both won gold, while Indian shuttlers took home a total of four medals.

India’s stunning performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games follows the country that also recorded its best medal catch-up at the Olympics, with a total of seven.