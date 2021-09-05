Astros vs. Padres – Game Recap – September 4, 2021

SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit an impressive two-run home run each and Joe Musgrove had a solid outing against one of his former teams as the San Diego Padres defeated the AL West-leading Houston Astros 10 -2 Saturday night.

Tatis, who hit his NL-leading 37th home run, also hit a leading, two-run single in the four-run second inning for the Padres, who remain half a game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL’s second inning . wild card spot.

After taking a 4-2 lead during Framber Valdez’s meltdown in the second, the Padres’ big bats came alive late in the game.

Machado and Myers each hit an unchallenged in the seventh off Cristian Javier, and Tatis then hit a long drive off Josh James in the eighth.

Machado drove a ball an estimated 453 feet into the far corner of the second deck in left field. It was his 24th. Myers hit a ball into the middle balcony of the brick warehouse in the left corner of the field, his 17th. Tatis, who was aboard for Machado’s homer, also reached the second deck on the left.

You definitely felt it,” manager Jayce Tingler said of Machado’s blast. We went down early and then we were able to get four back that inning. And it felt like when Manny put an attack in that ball, I don’t know, something It took a load off the shoulders and guys, you started to see the smile and just the body language and all that.

Musgrove (10-8) held the Astros to two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, while striking out four and walking one.

I thought he was getting stronger, as he usually does, as the game went on,” Tingler said. “They have a really tough lineup and he was able to navigate and get through them after giving up the runs early.

The big righthander from suburb El Cajon trailed 2-0 after seven batters. After having retired his first two batters in a row, Musgrove gave up three consecutive basehits, including an RBI single by Yuli Gurriel. Kyle Tucker then led off the second with a homer to center right. Tucker hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in Houston’s 6-3 win Friday night.

Musgrove then kept the Astros under control, including two great defensive plays in the fourth. He fielded Martin Maldonado’s comeback and caught Tucker in a rundown between second and third for the second out, then fielded Valdez’s comeback to get the third out.

Musgrove gave up Gurriel’s single to lead off the sixth, retired Carlos Correa on a flyout, then gave way to Tim Hill, who threw one pitch and led Tucker into a double play.

Musgrove made his big league debut with Houston on August 2, 2016. He took the win in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series, when the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

The Padres scored four runs off Valdez (9-5) in the second on four hits, a hit batter and a balk. Valdez got the first out, then allowed the next four batters to reach base, including Austin Nola with an RBI single. Musgrove struckout trying to bunt with the bases loaded, but Tatis singled past diving first baseman Gurriel to bring in two runs. Jurickson Profar scored on a balk.

TRAINERS ROOM

Astros: Yordan Alvarez injured himself so badly when he fouled his left leg in the fifth inning that he had to leave the game. Alvarez collapsed and remained on the ground for several minutes. Chas McCormick replaced him and struckout, which was attributed to Alvarez.

NEXT ONE

RHP Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.23) of the Astros and RHP Chris Paddack (7-6, 4.98).

