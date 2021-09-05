Sports
Astros vs. Padres – Game Recap – September 4, 2021
SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit an impressive two-run home run each and Joe Musgrove had a solid outing against one of his former teams as the San Diego Padres defeated the AL West-leading Houston Astros 10 -2 Saturday night.
Tatis, who hit his NL-leading 37th home run, also hit a leading, two-run single in the four-run second inning for the Padres, who remain half a game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL’s second inning . wild card spot.
After taking a 4-2 lead during Framber Valdez’s meltdown in the second, the Padres’ big bats came alive late in the game.
Machado and Myers each hit an unchallenged in the seventh off Cristian Javier, and Tatis then hit a long drive off Josh James in the eighth.
Machado drove a ball an estimated 453 feet into the far corner of the second deck in left field. It was his 24th. Myers hit a ball into the middle balcony of the brick warehouse in the left corner of the field, his 17th. Tatis, who was aboard for Machado’s homer, also reached the second deck on the left.
You definitely felt it,” manager Jayce Tingler said of Machado’s blast. We went down early and then we were able to get four back that inning. And it felt like when Manny put an attack in that ball, I don’t know, something It took a load off the shoulders and guys, you started to see the smile and just the body language and all that.
Musgrove (10-8) held the Astros to two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, while striking out four and walking one.
I thought he was getting stronger, as he usually does, as the game went on,” Tingler said. “They have a really tough lineup and he was able to navigate and get through them after giving up the runs early.
The big righthander from suburb El Cajon trailed 2-0 after seven batters. After having retired his first two batters in a row, Musgrove gave up three consecutive basehits, including an RBI single by Yuli Gurriel. Kyle Tucker then led off the second with a homer to center right. Tucker hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in Houston’s 6-3 win Friday night.
Musgrove then kept the Astros under control, including two great defensive plays in the fourth. He fielded Martin Maldonado’s comeback and caught Tucker in a rundown between second and third for the second out, then fielded Valdez’s comeback to get the third out.
Musgrove gave up Gurriel’s single to lead off the sixth, retired Carlos Correa on a flyout, then gave way to Tim Hill, who threw one pitch and led Tucker into a double play.
Musgrove made his big league debut with Houston on August 2, 2016. He took the win in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series, when the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.
The Padres scored four runs off Valdez (9-5) in the second on four hits, a hit batter and a balk. Valdez got the first out, then allowed the next four batters to reach base, including Austin Nola with an RBI single. Musgrove struckout trying to bunt with the bases loaded, but Tatis singled past diving first baseman Gurriel to bring in two runs. Jurickson Profar scored on a balk.
TRAINERS ROOM
Astros: Yordan Alvarez injured himself so badly when he fouled his left leg in the fifth inning that he had to leave the game. Alvarez collapsed and remained on the ground for several minutes. Chas McCormick replaced him and struckout, which was attributed to Alvarez.
NEXT ONE
RHP Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.23) of the Astros and RHP Chris Paddack (7-6, 4.98).
——
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401229085
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]