3rd T20I Fantasy Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Play XI Details





Bangladesh vs NZ 1st T20I Fantasy Tips Bangladesh, which leads 2-0 in the series, will have their tails up when they close horns with New Zealand in the third draw of the series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. The hosts will look to continue their win and seal the series with two games left. New Zealand produced a better show with the bat with skipper Tom Latham making the most of the opportunities. Among the bowlers, the spin trio of Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel and Cole McConchie have shared eight wickets and will be key if they want to bounce back into the series. On the other hand, spinners from Bangladesh, alongside Mustafizur Rahman, have continued to send the squad to victories on spin-friendly surfaces. after beating Australia last month, the Bangla Tigers will try to complete another streak with two games to go. Match details Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I When: Sunday, September 5 at 4 p.m. local time True: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Pitch Report Another spin-friendly track, with spinners dominating the proceedings from the get-go. Predicted play XI Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman. New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell/Finn Allen, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears/Matt Henry, Hamish Bennett Bangladesh vs New Zealand Fantasy 11 Suggestions Suggestion Team 1: Tom Latham (C)Mahmudullah, Henry Nicholls, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Cole McConchie, Mahedi Hasan, Rachin Ravindra (VC), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed Suggestion team 2: Musfiqur Rahim, Tom Latham, Liton Das, Henry Nicholls, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Cole McConchie (VC), Mustafizur Rahman, Ajaz Patel, Nasum Ahmed, Jacob Duffy Download the latest update on IPL 2021, England vs India 2021, and others cricket news. Like us on facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for more such updates. The mail BAN vs NZ 2021: 3rd T20I Fantasy Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Details appeared first on Cricfit.

