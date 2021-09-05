6 points: USC Football 30, San Jos State 7





USC Ripsit Blog | September 04, 2021 Break Even D The USC defense scored as many points as they gave up in a dominant season opening against a talented San Jose State offense. The Trojans put on an extensive defensive performance, with the Spartans rushing at 67 yards and forcing 22 incompletions. “We relied on our game plan,” said senior DB Greg Johnson . “Trainer [Orlando] spoke to us at halftime and we made our adjustments, but trusting our game plan we let it go out and defend. In the end we got the win.” Balanced O In the off-season, the Trojans emphasized improvement in running game after last season’s struggle on the ground. Graham Harrell ‘s offense lived up to the promise, running 34 times for 160 yards. The two-headed approach worked well, as Keontay Ingram averaged 5.7 yards per carry and Divide broken ran for 4.6 yards per carry. “It was definitely nice to have a balance with the two backs running today,” said head coach Clay Helton . The run-pass split was almost exactly 50-50 as the Trojans went past it 36 ​​times to counter the 34 runs. Shake and Drake Drake London was clearly the focal point of the passing game, setting a new personal best with 12 catches to go along with 137 receiving yards. Memphis Transfer Tahj Washington complemented London nicely, scoring the game’s first touchdown on a 29-yard grab en route to a 56-yard USC debut. No other receiver caught a pass but Kedon Slovis (25/36 for 263 yards and 2 TDs) got the tight ends as Erik Krommenhoek and Jude Wolfe had two catches each. LA’s Own The Coliseum got a little nervous as the offense stalled in the second and third quarters, allowing San Jose State to get back into play. Greg Johnson changed the mood and the game with his first pick-six of his career early in the fourth quarter. “Honestly, it felt like a dream,” Johnson said. “It was something I’ve always dreamed of. To get out of LA and play in the Colosseum in front of all these amazing fans while I could do that was just amazing.” Call him sticks Two-time captain Isaiah Pola-Mao had to miss the game due to health and safety protocols, providing an opportunity for true freshmen Calen Bullock to get started safely. The Pasadena native was unimpressed with the atmosphere or the moment, leading the Trojans in tackles and patrolling the secondary like a veteran. “I thought he did a great job there,” Johnson said of Bullock. “As this was his first game he looked like he was very comfortable out there and it was exciting to watch him fly around and do the things he did. That’s a testament to his hard work and work ethic, day in and day out.” Room to improve As with any season opener, the execution was far from perfect. On the plus side, USC won the revenue battle and narrowed the penalties to just four. Negatively, the Trojans left a whopping 12 points in the red zone, settling for field goals on three of their four trips within 20. “What I think we can do better is I’d like to see better red zone efficiency said Helton. “I think there are some things that we can correct if the red zone is definitely one.”

