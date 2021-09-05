Field hockey surpasses Marywood in season opener





Next game: at No. 18 Vassar College 9/5/2021 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON POUGHKEEPSI, NY (September 4, 2021) It had been more than 950,000 minutes since the Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team played in a competitive collegiate game. It took the first year Emily Smart less than 60 minutes to make her impact once it returned as she scored the tying goal with just :20 seconds left in regulation time and hit the winner of the game in extra time to give the Ducks a thrilling 3-2 win delivery at Marywood University Saturday in the Betty Richey Tournament on the campus of Vassar College. Smart made her career debut, scoring the first goal with Stevens trailing 2-1 from a corner thanks to a stunning pass to the cage by fifth year Brynn Froehlich . Then, in OT, Smart joined a veteran again this time Natalie Logan , to find the back of the net once again and give the Ducks the exciting opening day. On her first count of the day, Smart was able to get behind the defense and wait for the perfect pass to score her first collegiate goal. When Froehlich fired a pass from the left side of the net, the first year wasted no time and was able to blast the ball over the keeper’s leg to tie the score in two. Then, just six minutes into extra time in a golden goal setting, Smart and Logan engaged in a perfect trade-off with the goalkeeper getting too far off her line to try and block a possible shot from Logan. However, the junior from Poway, California, made the right choice and threw the ball at the last minute to Smart, who then buried the shot past another defender to seal the win. It is the second consecutive season that the Ducks have had their first win of the year against the Pacers, as Stevens also defeated Marywood 2-1 in September 2019 for their first win. The Pacers started the game with a bang, scoring a goal in less than two minutes into the game as Angie Genter weaved through the defense and scored an unassisted goal to put Marywood at 1-0. It was another freshman scorer, an experienced assistant situation for Stevens to record things in the second quarter as Lauren Jones picked up a pass from senior Alyssa Appleby and was able to finish for her first collegiate goal. Jones got the ball in the center of the circle and was able to literally take her defender and score. In the third quarter, when the score was still at one, the Pacers again turned to Genter, who delivered again, this time on an assist from Milana Straub in the 38th minute to lead 2-1. It looked like two goals would be enough to seal the win, but it didn’t, as Smart used her magic to give the Ducks a well-deserved game one win. Inside the numbers The Ducks had a 16-12 lead in shots, but fell behind in shots on goal with six compared to nine for Marywood.

made seven saves in goal, a number she beat just three times in 2019. Stevens also had an 8-4 edge in corners, the most important of which resulted in Smart’s tying run.

It was the first game with multiple goals in a season opener since Victoria Alvarez put two in the back of the cage in 2016.

Makenna Quigley , Jones and Smart all made their collegiate debuts in the match.

, Jones and Smart all made their collegiate debuts in the match. Stevens returned to the field for the first time in 669 days after advancing to the MAC Freedom Tournament as the #3 seed in 2019. From the sidelines (Head Coach) Meredith Spencer-Blaetz ) “I’m happy with today’s result, but we still have a lot of work to do. We’ve done a good job executing some passing patterns and capitalizing in the circle, but we’ll have to work on putting together a full 60 minutes It’s great to see some student-athletes also get their first collegiate points. Now we’ll focus again on tomorrow’s game.” Next one The matchup coach Spencer-Blaetz is referring to is against No. 18 Vassar on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM.

Based on both teams’ victories against Marywood, the winner will be selected as the Betty Richey Tournament champion.

The Brewers last defeated the Ducks 3-0 on August 30, 2019 in the only match-up between the two teams.

