The 5 most inspiring stories from the Tokyo Paralympics





For some, it was a simple flight from their country to Tokyo. Others had to be evacuated to compete and arrive just in time. The world stood together to help these athletes achieve what they had worked for all their lives. We take a look at 5 inspiring stories from the Olympics in no particular order. They almost never made it. The world watched intently for Afghanistan to make its Paralympic debut and when they finally arrived it was like a medal-winning moment itself. Zakai Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli were the two athletes heading to Tokyo this year. They somehow got out through a top secret evacuation for them and got visas to compete. They came, participated, did not speak to the media and did their best. This in itself was a moment to cherish for the sports world that had given up hope of ever seeing them once the Taliban took over. Brad Snyder Running, swimming and cycling in a triathlon is hard in itself. Doing it with a partner who is attached to you is a feat several athletes have achieved in the Paralympic Games. Brad Snyder is one of them and he has consistently won gold for the past three editions of the Paralympics, despite being a visually impaired competitor. The former Marine lost his eyesight in a mine explosion in Afghanistan in 2011. He was in London 2012 the following year to compete in the swimming event, winning gold in two events. He continued this trend in Rio and finally in Tokyo, winning gold in the Paratriathlon. Refugee team Yusra Mardini, Ahmad Wais, Kimia Alizadeh, Masomah Ali Zadah, Cyrille Tchatchet II, Abdullah Sediqi, Anjelina Lohalith, Aker Al Obaidi, Popole Misenga, Sanda Aldass, Paulo Lokoro, Dorian Keletela and Jamal Mohammed Jama. The names of all the athletes who made up the refugee team this year. Refugees to participate in the world’s largest Para sporting event, they have seen and done it all. Ibrahim Hamadtou Have you ever played table tennis at a professional or amateur level? If you have that, that’s really great. But have you ever played table tennis at a professional/amateur level with no arms to hold the racket? The answer is no. However, Ibrahim Hamadtou can answer in the affirmative. He has done the unthinkable by playing TT with his mouth. It’s simply brilliant to watch him navigate the unthinkable by setting a precedent for all of us to follow in our daily lives. The Paralympic Games are about much more than just winning and losing. It’s about showing perseverance and passion to do the unthinkable. Husnah Kunkuwade 14 years old. Let that sink in as you read about the youngest athlete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. It takes years for athletes to compete in the Paralympics, but for the 14-year-old Husnak from Uganda, she wanted to set a benchmark for all other ready athletes from her country and especially from Africa. She may not have won her medal, but her goal at the Paralympics was to inspire, and that’s exactly what she did.

