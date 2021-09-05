Sports
Kimbrel, Bummer, Hendriks retain White Sox victory
Kansas City, Mo. Royals All Star Salvador Perez came to bat in the seventh inning and represented the tying run with two outs.
This time the White Sox had All-Star right-handed Craig Kimbrel waiting for him.
After hitting his 39th and 40th home runs of the season against Reynaldo LopezI placeholder image and Michael Kopech and riding in five runs, Perez was no match for Kimbrel, called up by manager Tony LaRussa an inning or two earlier than usual. The timing was right with the Royals top of the order approaching.
If anyone comes to base, it’s Perez’s turn, and Craig had to be the man to face him, La Russa said. So a lot of theater in that inning.
Kimbrel, who dropped out Sebastian Rivero and Royals lead-off man Whit Merrifield before Nicky Lopez reached first with a half-swing single to left field, Perez got three breaking balls chasing for swinging strikes. Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks followed with perfect eighth and ninth innings, and the Sox took a 10-7 win at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.
We were going to take care of it [Perez] wasn’t going to beat us, catcher Yasmani Grandal said. We used his aggressiveness to get him out, and it was a huge way out.
After Kimbrel tamed the Royals, Andrew Vaughn batted in a run with a single to give the Sox 10 runs or more for the 15th time and fourth in the last eight games.
Kimbrel was credited with the win, and Hendriks recorded his career-best 32nd save.
Luis Robert had the second four-hit game of his career, which started with a 452-foot homerun in the first inning and added three hits to increase his average to .343. He scored three runs.
Grandal was 3-for-3, including a homer in the first, and had four RBI’s. He is going 12-for-22 with five home runs and 15 RBI since coming off the injured list.
Kopech gives up two home runs
Kopech retired the side and gave up four runs and four hits, including Perez’s homer and another by Carlos Santana.
He has allowed multiple runs in three of his last six outings over the four Saturdays, five in one inning in Toronto on August 26 and two in one inning against the Athletics on August 19. His ERA climbed from 2.72 to 4.00.
Lopez goes four
Lopez threw four innings and threw 65 pitches for three runs and three hits. He threw one inning of relief against the Pirates on Wednesday. Lopez’s run of 25 batters ended when Santana walked in the second inning with one out.
No. 500 for Abreu
Jose Abreus RBI double off the wall in midfield in the fourth inning was his 500th career extra-basehit. Abreu singled and doubled again in the eighth inning.
Moncada sits; Gonzalez starts
Yoan Moncada, who has a sore wrist that can be aggravated when swinging right-handed, didn’t start against Royals left-handed Daniel Lynch. Romy Gonzalez, who made his debut off the bench on Friday in a 7-2 loss, started at third base and got his first RBI of his career after a groundout.
Lambert in the mix
Triple-A Charlotte right-handed Jimmy Lambert is with the team and can consider plans for a needed pitcher Tuesday in Oakland. A bullpen game is one possibility.
It’s very likely Jimmy will be activated for that game, La Russa said.
