College football world reacts like Griz shock No. 20 Washington | UM Grizzlies

BOZEMAN It didn’t take long for the Twitter coupé to react to Montana’s stunning 13-7 win over FBS No. 20 Washington in Seattle.
It’s wild in Seattle now!
Going crazy, @Coach_Hauck you definitely deserved this one! #ExperienceIncreased
Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) September 5, 2021
UNDERDOOR WHO!?
Samuel Akem (@s_akem18) September 5, 2021
TheGriz came into play as 22.5-point underdogs coming in for a payday of $675,000. Instead, they left with a historic win over a team expected to compete for the Pac-12 title.
Want to hear the best song known to man? @UMGRIZLIES awesome #UpWithMontanaBoys pic.twitter.com/UhJS6bvMEG
Marc Mariani (@marcmariani80) September 5, 2021
.@MontanaGrizFB is the first non-FBS team to keep a Pac-12 opponent under 10 points since Grambling State defeated Oregon State 23-6 in 1985.
Elias Sports Agency (@EliasSports) September 5, 2021
Not a bad way to end my 3 game swing. Congratulations with @MontanaGrizFB on a big win. @BigSkyFB is @BigSkyConf pic.twitter.com/OH54Ss1mbK
Tom Wistrcill (@BigSkyCommish) September 5, 2021
It is Montana’s first win over Washington since 1920 and the first win over a Pac-12 school since beating Oregon State in 1996. And it’s only an FCS team’s fifth-ever win over a ranked FBS team. and joins Michigan’s shocking disruption in the Appalachian State in 2007 as the most memorable.
The Big Sky is now the only FCS conference to have two wins over ranked FBS teams. Eastern Washington defeated the state of Oregon in 2013.
Hey, @CollegeGameDay – it’s time to come to Missoula, Montana! Go Grizzly! @MontanaGrizFB #mtpol #mtnews @406sportswelsch
Senator Ellie Boldman (@EllieHill) September 5, 2021
As Missoulian and 406mtsports.com columnist Bill Speltz points out, the Griz still lost 41-7 to Iowa of the Big Ten, even when UM was a consistent Division I-AA power — even winning a national title. .
The Montana game is the 5th all-time win for an FCS school against a ranked FBS school:
App ranks over #5 Michigan in 2007
JMU on #13 Virginia Tech in 2010
North Dakota State over #13 Iowa in 2016
Montana over #20 Washington (2021)
Eastern Washington tops #25 Oregon State in 2013
CapWize (@CapWize) September 5, 2021
Of course, the outcome did not go down well in Seattle, where the Times newspaper described the loss as a shame.
NEW: In its first game for fans in 645 days, UW lost 13-7 in one of the most embarrassing appearances in the program’s history. Here’s how it happened.
By @mikevorel: https://t.co/UEHrGEoRib
Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 5, 2021
But the celebrations have just begun in Montana and the land of Griz.
