GTTC annual Southern Districts tournament on air due to lockdowns | Goulburn Post





sports, local sports, The Southern Districts Invitational Teams Tournament, held annually at the Goulburn Table Tennis Center, has been questioned by the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns. Goulburn Table Tennis Club treasurer Nicola Fraser said it seemed “highly unlikely” that the popular competition would go ahead as planned at the end of October. “We’re not sure where that will be or if we should postpone that,” Fraser said. “We will have to hold a Zoom committee meeting in the next week or so and make a decision on that, as many of the teams are from Sydney LGAs, the Illawarra region, Kiama and Canberra.” this leg that we can move forward with that, but we’ll have to wait and see what the committee says.” The 2021 tournament would be the fifth edition of the event to take place in Goulburn. four local teams – took part in what was a highly anticipated match on the table tennis calendar Like most sports organizations in NSW, the GTTC has not been able to hold a single match since mid-August, when the nationwide lockdown came. Fraser said, but she recognized the importance of protecting public health in the first place. One of the most difficult aspects of GTTC’s interruption is the loss of funding, especially as the club continues to pay rent. pay fees to play league, and if the league has to be stopped, that money has to be paid back,” Fraser said. club income decreases, because if you only play one league a year instead of two, you actually save half a year on your league costs. That makes a significant difference in income for us. “But the Workers Club last year was very good and gave us housing benefit for the period when we didn’t have access to the club. We will be approaching them again this year for the same kind of consideration.” But more than the club’s coffers, Fraser is concerned for the well-being of its members. Players in the club range from teenagers to people in their seventies and eighties. Table Tennis not only provides them with a physical outlet, but also the opportunity to socialize every week, which she says many miss very much. “In some ways it’s a mental health issue for most of our members,” Fraser said. “They are looking forward to playing, competition is good for morale and physical fitness. Most people at the club don’t do much other than table tennis, and of course the social aspect is also very good for the people.” Did you know that the Goulburn Post now offers breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? up to date with all the local news: sign up here. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/9d0df97e-ffc2-4339-962c-adfaef494d3e.jpg/r191_121_4087_2322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

