By dismantling Miami, Alabama shows it is still the most powerful team in college football

ATLANTA — Nick Saban sincerely wanted us to believe that he was concerned. That he was concerned. That maybe sometime in the past month of preparing for Alabama’s first game of the 2021 college football season, he’d been sitting at the dinner table with his wife, Miss Terry, wringing his hands and frowning at what might happen in Atlanta over Labor Day weekend.

Forget he was 10-0 in previous season openers at neutral venues. Or that six of those 10 wins had been won against ranked opponents. Or that those six victories were achieved with an average of almost 27 points per game.

Instead, the greatest college football coach of all time, coming off the best season his GOAT era has ever produced, stuck to his over-selling of his Saturday morning unease. Just hours before his defending Alabama national champion took on an oft-labeled “resurgent” Miami Hurricanes team trying to crash the top 10 by stopping the tide, Saban spoke in an almost muffled tone. No smile. Just ominous.

“There’s always that bit of, did I do it right? How is this going to work for us?” Saban told ESPN’s Marty & McGee in the College Football Hall of Fame when asked if he still gets jitters in the first game after more than a quarter of a century as the college head coach. “There’s a bit of anxiety there.”

He spoke of the weight of expectations, the challenge of replacing a historically unstoppable 2020 offense propelled by a now-vanished Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver and a first-round NFL draft pick at quarterback. He recalled that not only had he had to recruit two new coordinators, but he had only one returning assistant from his entire offensive staff.

As Saban summed it all up, it sounded convincingly insurmountable indeed.

And then his team beat 14th-ranked Miami 44-13. The Tide posted 501 yards in offense when substitute quarterback Bryce Young set Alabama first-start passing records with 344 yards and four touchdowns. As for the receivers tasked with stepping into the cleats of last year’s all-stars, they did so en masse, with as many as 10 players bringing in at least one catch.

The man who spent his morning trying to convince us of his lack of confidence spent his postgame downright giddy with the newfound confidence he had just seen in his young dressing room.

Bryce Young looked like a veteran in his first start, throwing 344 yards and four touchdowns. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“I think that’s very important, especially when you have a lot of new players who don’t have much experience,” said the 69-year-old coach moments after posing with those youngsters wearing an antique leather helmet awarded by the Chick- fil-A Kickoff Game. “If they come into the game and they have some success, the reward for all that work they’ve put in really helps the confidence. Hopefully it will help them continue to develop and improve.”

Indeed, witnessing what happened at the sci-fi looking Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon was like being trapped in some sort of Marvel Comics time warp. A solid four hour deja vu with pied de poules.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Actually don’t hold me back. Keep reading. Because after tonight this history will not repeat itself for quite some time.

2008. Week 1. Atlanta. No. 24 Alabama upset No. 9 Clemson 34-10. The win ignites Alabama’s return to the big time as it wins 12 regular season games. Clemson falls completely apart and fires coach Tommy Bowden.

2009. Week 1. Atlanta. Alabama in fifth place beats Virginia Tech in seventh place 34-24. Alabama wins its first national championship under Saban, as the Hokies drift into a three-loss season.

2013. Week 1. Atlanta. No. 1 Alabama 35, Virginia Tech 10.

2014. Week 1. Atlanta. No. 2 Alabama 33, West Virginia 23.

2019. Week 1. Atlanta. No. 2 Alabama 49, Duke 3.

And those are just the games being played in Atlanta. The biggest wins at the neutral site came in Orlando and Texas. There was the 52-6 beating of No. 20 USC in 2016, the 2012 and ’15 Michigan and Wisconsin beatdowns, both in Arlington, Texas. And then the most horrific of them all, a 17 point win over No. 3 Florida State in Orlando that started the beginning of the end for Jimbo Fisher’s time with the Seminoles.

Every opening act Battle of Atlanta, or Orlando, or Arlington won has served the ultimate purpose of putting someone in their place. Maybe it was some old-fashioned powerhouse that needed to be told Alabama was real. Maybe it was an upstart who thought it could crush Alabama’s playoff blockade. Maybe it was just a showcase put on for a nation of recruits, especially those who lived in the neighborhoods of the teams the Tide just crushed.

John Metchie III scored the first touchdown of the game and was one of 10 Alabama receivers to catch a pass against Miami. David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

And in at least a few cases, it felt like Saban was telling an entire conference that his best team isn’t ready for SEC prime time yet.

Saturday’s win over Miami felt like it covered all of the above.

That’s why the thousands of Alabama fans who marched on Peachtree Street on Saturday night celebrated the victory, but also mourned the loss of days like this. Now, after a decade of openers in neutral venues, Alabama has booked home-and-home series through 2035 with Power 5 opponents.

Will it be worth losing the $5 million Bama received from the Atlanta Bowl folks every September? They say yes, by offering more value to Tuscaloosa subscribers.

Fair enough. But will it be worth it to lose the established mojo and sent messages during this 11-0 season opening?

“I wouldn’t worry too much about Coach Saban going forward,” Miami head coach Manny Diaz said with a chuckle. “It seems to be going well for him so far.”