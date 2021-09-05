College football rankings: Alabama, Georgia shine in week 1





I don’t believe in pre-season polls. I only believe a little bit in polls around week 8. In my opinion, the best thing about the College Football Playoff committee is the fact that they wait until we’re deep into the season and really have a sense of what teams are like. But if we have to deliver a top 10 then this is my attempt after a week 1 where not really many of the supposed best teams in the country impressed. North Carolina, Wisconsin, LSU and Washington lost in varying degrees of embarrassment, including the fall of the Huskies to an FCS team at home. Iowa State, Penn State and Oregon struggled with clumsy wins in their season openers. (Notre Dame does not play until Sunday evening). What remains are the few teams that really made an impression on college football opening weekend. Dale Zanine/US TODAY Sports 1. Alabama (1-0) Last game: beat Miami (FL), 44-13

Next game: Mercer Rumors of Bama’s demise were greatly exaggerated by many [including me]. The Tide tore up the ‘Canes from the very first snap of the game, never ceasing. This felt like a more vintage Bama: a stifling defense with an attack that was explosive, yes, but not exactly the supernova the sport experienced last season – although Bryce Young was very good in his first start at the helm. Thank goodness a brave upstart program like Alabama has finally found a quarterback after all these years. 2. Georgia (1-0) Last game: beat Clemson, 10-3

Next game: UAB It wasn’t pretty, but the Dawgs subjugated the Tigers in Week 1’s roster. Georgia’s offense certainly didn’t have the high wattage some expected, but it did only enough to get the job done (stop me if you’ve heard that before). But not enough can be said about how dominant the Dawgs were up front. Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Nolan Smith… take your pick from Georgia’s seven players. They harassed DJ Uiagalelei all night. 3. Ohio State (1-0) Last game: beat Minnesota, 45-31

Next game: Oregon The Buckeyes were not sharp in the first half against the Gophers, whether they failed to stop Minnesota’s ground attack or inaccurate passes from debutant QB CJ Stroud. Ohio State is as advertised in the receiving corps, followed by Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. They certainly helped calm Stroud, and he felt noticeably more comfortable in the second half of the boat racing to victory. In the end, talent won mainly after Minnesota lost Mohamed Ibrahim to a leg injury. 4. Texas A&M (1-0) Last game: beat Kent State, 41-10

Next game: Colorado It took a while for the Aggies to really get going, but once they did, Kent State was no match. Although the Golden Flashes have a talented passer in Dustin Crum, he was suppressed along with the rest of the attack and held without a touchdown until the middle of the fourth quarter. Two interceptions in the second quarter and a third later kept this blowout from getting any worse, and the Aggies will have to smooth that out, even if the new QB Haynes King wasn’t bad otherwise. 5. UCLA (2-0) Last game: beat LSU, 38-27

Next game: State of Fresno One of two 2-0 teams in college football, but UTEP hasn’t looked nearly as good as these Bruins. This could finally be Chip Kelly’s breakthrough. The Bruins were quick and physical against LSU, sending their guests back home after rushing 210 yards. The hasty attack could just be a two-headed monster, with Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown proving they are capable backs. Both gave quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson a boost in addition to some huge yard gains after his receivers caught. He finally got his signature win after four years in blue and gold. 6. Cincinnati (1-0) Last game: beat Miami (OH), 49-14

Next game: State of Murray Desmond Ridder played out the light for the Bearcats because they didn’t let the RedHawks off the mat until they scored late in the game. This isn’t a Cincinnati team that read the summer’s clippings. It came in and settled business in Week 1 against an overmatched opponent. 7. Iowa (1-0) Last game: Beat Indiana, 34-6

Next game: state of Iowa Iowa just keeps on lugging under Kirk Ferentz. It quickly had the Hoosiers trailing 14-0 in the opening three minutes of the game thanks to a pick-six, and the Hawkeyes didn’t give up from there. IU was a preseason treasure, but Iowan-style, they dismantled the new hotness in a half-timbered cry. AN enormous in-state rivalry game with Iowa State awaits next week. 8. Clemson (0-1) Last game: lost to Georgia, 10-3

Next game: State of South Carolina The last time we saw Clemson, he was struggling to protect the quarterback, and not much has changed since the Sugar Bowl grenades at the hands of the state of Ohio. Clemson doesn’t take pros out of the offensive line position at the pace of his elite peers, but it hasn’t mattered much as it has had elite QB play to make up for it. It may finally catch up with the program. Uiagalelei showed the growing pains in this game that were absent last season, but it certainly wasn’t just him as he was under heavy pressure all night. 9. Oklahoma (1–0) Last game: Beat Tulane, 40-35

Next game: West Carolina Spencer Rattler and the Sooners had an unequal win over Tulane. They struggled with poor turnovers early on, seemingly taking control of the game in the middle and almost all giving it away to a Green Wave squad that wouldn’t quit. This game was supposed to be in New Orleans, but thanks to the hurricane, Ida Tulane turned into road warriors several times, disrupting an Oklahoma defense expected to improve into the season. Oklahoma has the offense to save its defense, but it had to be a different story for these Sooners — rather than the same old story we’re used to. 10. USC (1-0) Last game: Beat the State of San Jose, 30-7

Next game: Stanford Every time you score as many points on defense as you give up, you know you had a great day on that side of the ball. But the same can’t really be said for the offense. USC only took a 13-7 lead in the fourth quarter before going in late with 17 points in the final frame. Keeping all his points for the end is one way to take the win, and Drake London had a fantastic day with 12 catches and 142 yards.

