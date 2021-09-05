Newcomer Rogers beats Mets, stops skidding at seven (updated)

An unknown quantity produced much-needed quality for the nationals on Saturday night.

lefty Josh Rogers – whose contract was selected by Triple-A Rochester to start a doubleheader’s nightcap because he was his turn and filled a need – 5 2/3 innings of a four, pitched three-run ball as the Nationals defeated the Mets 4 – 3 to lose a streak of seven matches.

With a herky-jerky old-school windup with the occasional hint of hesitation, Rogers gave the Nationals the length they needed to spare their overworked bullpen and took his first Major League win since August 28, 2018, when he won his major league. debut over the Blue Jays while with the Orioles.

“Man, he worked really, really fast. I loved that,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said in his post-game Zoom session with reporters. “He got the ball, went up the hill, ready to go again. I love that. He kept all the guys busy, which was fun. He threw strikes…and he threw strikes when he had to, so he gave the team some energy.”

Rogers walked two and scored a career-high five in the longest of his four Major League-starts in his career. Rogers threw 87 pitches, 57 for strikes.

“This means everything,” Rogers said, grinning from ear to ear. “This whole organization has given me the opportunity to get back into the big leagues. It means everything. I’ve worked super hard for the past two years to get here, I’ve overcome a lot of setbacks and I’m super excited and grateful for the chance to get started here.”

Lane Thomas and Alcides Escobar homered for the Nationals.

Rogers, signed to a minor league deal by the Nats on June 4 (three days after the Orioles released him) and hiding in Rochester, became the 58th player to be used by Washington this season. He didn’t miss many bats, throwing to contact and letting his outfielders do the heavy lifting.

“My command tonight was not real (good). What I’m good at is leading the fastball, and I got there deep into that third inning – 3-0 against (Pete) Alonso, 3-0 to the next batter,” he said. my game. I need to get ahead in the count. Honestly, my slider wasn’t great tonight. I was just there grinding, competing and trying to give it my all.”

Saturday’s start was a long time coming before Rogers, who underwent ligament replacement surgery from Tommy John in July 2019, was removed straight from the Orioles’ 40-man roster in October of that year and didn’t pitch at all in 2020 when the pandemic was scrapped the minor league season he may have used to recover from surgery.

When the Orioles released him in June, Rogers wondered if his baseball time was over, but he quickly accepted the Nationals’ offer to start at Triple-A. Once Keibert Ruiz was traded by the Dodgers, Rogers appeared to get off the ground after making contact with his new catcher, paving the way for his return to the majors.

“I’ve put so much work into it, so much preparation to get here,” Rogers said. “I lost my grandfather in July, on July 13, and he was my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. So it was super tough. It was super emotional seeing my family here a few minutes ago. My grandmother is here. It just means the world to me and I know he looks down on me.”

Rogers had a loud cheering section with his mother, brother, grandmother, aunt, girlfriend and seven friends who were planning to visit him in Rochester this weekend but were happy to make a detour to DC

His family may have known what he was going through the past two years, but many of his new teammates were unaware of the path Rogers was taking and how close he came to thinking his career was over.

“I was released after four (minor league) outings from Tommy John,” Rogers said. “It was humiliating. I was home for a few days, looking. I thought, ‘Maybe I should get a job—a real job.’ … There were a lot of lows in this whole thing, with the COVID year, my grandfather’s passing, I was out. I was recovering at home. Me and my dad played catch in the front yard like I was 12 years old. I’m just a rehab in the big league and I’m playing catch with my dad in the front yard. “

Martinez hedged when asked if Rogers deserved a fresh start. Although he was the extra man for the doubleheader, there’s no rule against demoting someone else and making sure Rogers’ debut wasn’t a one-off.

“We’ll talk about that tomorrow,” Martinez said.

In most cases, after a nightcap, the Nationals announce that the extra man has returned to Triple-A. No such announcement was made on Saturday night.

Rogers got off to a rough start in the opening inning, but recovered nicely to keep the deficit at 1-0. Jonathan Villar walked in the lead, finished in third place on Pete Alonso’s double and scored on a single by Michael Conforto. But Rogers struckout the next two batters and got an inning-ending flyout.

By the time he returned to the mound, the Nats were leading 2-1. Lane Thomas started with a flyout that continued to carry until it passed the midfield wall, leveling the game. Then Escobar singled, moved up to third place Josh Bell’s one-out single and scored on Carter Kieboom’s RBI just to the right.

Another homerun gave the Nats some breathing room in the fifth inning. Luis Garca led off with a double, moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Rogers and came home when Escobar cleared the midfield fence on a 0-1 sacrifice by Tylor Megill for a 4-1 lead.

Kevin Pillar, the lone Met to face Rogers before, launched a two-run home run in the sixth that narrowed the lead to 4-3. Pillar’s blast, his 13th of the year, came just after Rogers appeared to land awkwardly and was visited on the mound by head athletic coach Paul Lessard for a cramp in his calf.

“I thought he could have made it through that last inning, but he got a cramp,” said Martinez. “He kept the pace really good and I like that. The other thing is, if you look at our bullpen usage, we’ve been to our bullpen a lot. These guys needed a break so it was great that he could give us the innings he did. ”

Rogers got Jeff McNeil into second place sharply and was ready for the night, making way for Andres Machado, who fanned James McCann to end the inning.

Kieboom was ejected sixth in the Nationals by home plate umpire Bill Welke after taking a called third at bat. Kieboom animatedly expressed his displeasure at the call as he walked back to the dugout and earned the early exit.

Megill gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings, walked one and struckout seven.

Kyle Finnegan got the last three outs for his seventh save.