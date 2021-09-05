From hockey wannabe to the Baseball Hall of Fame

Maybe Larry Walker was destined to be a baseball player.

Why else would the baseball gods have blessed the boy from Canada with a thunderous bat, speed on base, instincts, and an arm that released lightning bolts from right field?

On Wednesday, Walker will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. But before he became Larry Legend and the first Rockies player inducted into the Hall of Fame, Walker just wanted to play hockey.

“As a Canadian, you are born into this world with a stick in your hand and skates on your feet,” said Walker, a resident of Maple Ridge, British Columbia. “So that’s how I was as a kid. You played hockey, and that’s all that really mattered.”

At age 16, he dreamed of becoming an NHL goalkeeper and was invited to a training camp by the Regina Pats of the Junior A Western Hockey League. If he made it to the team, the scouts would notice. But he’s cut. He was invited again the following year and failed again.

“When I got a haircut for the second year in a row, I got the chance to go to Swift Current,” he recalls. “I drove into town and stopped at the ice rink and I looked around, and I don’t know why, but I said, ‘You know what? This isn’t for me.’ And I decided I wasn’t going to play hockey.

“We turned around and drove back home to Maple Ridge, British Columbia, and then it ended. And then baseball knocked on my door. I didn’t knock on his door.

Walker’s father, Larry Sr., played semi-professional baseball. Walker, his father and his brothers – Barry, Carey and Gary – often played together in a fast-paced softball league. Walker never played baseball at Maple Ridge Senior Secondary because it had no team. He played volleyball and hockey in high school.

He learned his rudimentary baseball skills in a Canadian amateur league in Vancouver, roughly the equivalent of the Senior Babe Ruth Leagues in the United States.

During the summer of 1984, Walker played with the Coquitlam Reds in Vancouver, made the Canada national team and played in the 1984 World Youth Championships in Kindersley, Saskatchewan. In November, Walker got a call from Bob Rogers, an Expos scout who signed Walker to a minor league contract for a $1,500 signing bonus.

He spent 1985 through most of 1989 in the minors hitting .274 with 73 home runs and 258 RBI’s in 437 games.

In his first season as a professional soccer player, in 1985, he hit only .223 with two home runs in 62 games while on loan to the unaffiliated Utica Blue Sox of the New York-Penn League.

“I’d never seen a forkball, never seen a slider,” Walker recalled. “I didn’t know they existed. I had never really seen a good curveball. In Canada we played ten, maybe fifteen baseball games a year as kids.”

Jeff Huson played with Walker in Class A ball in 1986 in Burlington, Iowa. After that, the two teammates were in Triple-A Indianapolis in 1989 and for a short time with the Expos later that season. Huson was blown away by Walker’s raw talent and his ability to pick up the game.

“Larry was raw, but you could tell what a great athlete he was,” said Huson, now a Rockies analyst for AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. “I remember they tried him on third base, but his arm was so strong he kept throwing the ball over the head of the first baseman. Sometimes it ended up in the stands. So they put him in the outfield.”

Walker credits Ralph Rowe for helping him turn into a major league hitter. Rowe was a batting coach in the Expos organization, and after the 1995 season and several winters that followed, Walker honed his skills under Rowe while playing in the Florida Instructional League.

Once Walker started learning the nuances of the game, his athleticism started to shine through.

“When I talk about Larry, I say he’s the best athlete I’ve ever played with,” said former Rockies first baseman Todd Helton. “I also played (college) football and played with some great athletes, but that guy could do anything.

“Of course he was a Gold Glove outfielder with a cannon of an arm, but what he did best was run bases. That won’t help you get into the Hall of Fame, but you throw that on everything else that the guy did and he was great.

Larry Walker

Montreal Expo: 1989-1993, 674 games

Colorado Rockies: 1994-2004, 1,170 games

St. Louis Cardinals: 2004-05, 144 games

Major League Debut: August 11, 1989 vs. San Francisco Giants

Last game of the regular season: October 2, 2005 vs. Cincinnati Reds

quotation marks

Those who played baseball with Walker, or saw him play, were often amazed at his skills:

“A great talent. People are always throwing around the term “five-tool player” quite liberally, which they shouldn’t. But I tell people that Larry wasn’t just a five-tool player; he was elite in all five categories. — Walt Weiss, former Rockies player and manager who was Walker’s teammate in Colorado from 1995-97.