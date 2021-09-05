Tokyo Paralympic Games: Anju Bobby George praises Indian contingent’s ‘huge’ effort | News Tokyo Paralympic Games







India sent its largest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes to 9 sports disciplines during the Games. Badminton and Taekwondo made their debut in Tokyo, both represented by India. BENGALURU: Olympian Anju Bobby George praised the tremendous effort of the Indian Paralympic contingent in Tokyo 2020 as they finished 24th in the overall medal standings by taking a total of 19 medals including 5 gold, 8 silver and the remaining bronze.India sent its largest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes to 9 sports disciplines during the Games. Badminton and Taekwondo made their debut in Tokyo, both represented by India. The performance of our athletes at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics speaks volumes about our determination to take https://t.co/ixhfL1B6ju — Department of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) 1630837219000 Since it first appeared at the Paralympics in 1968, India had won a total of 12 medals until the 2016 Rio edition. The country has now vastly improved that whole number with 7 medals alone at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

“It’s a huge effort from para-athletes this time. This is the first time and we never expected so many medals from them. So we’re all happy and I think India celebrates like the Olympics. They’re all heroes.” , says Anju. Bobby George told ANI.

“There is now no difference between para and the normal Olympics. Everywhere they are equal. Even in support or training they become equal,” she added.

Out of a total of 162 countries, India has finished 24th in the overall medal standings while taking 19 medals ranks 20th by number of medals.

Medalists of India:

Gold medalists: Avani Lekhara in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, Pramod Bhagat in Men’s Singles SL3 Badminton, Krishna Nagar in Men’s Singles SH6 Badminton, Sumit Antil in Men’s Javelin F64 and Manish Narwhal in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1.

Silver medalists: Bhavinaben Patel in women’s singles class 4 table tennis, Singhraj Adhana in mixed 50m pistol SH1, Yogesh Kathuniya in men’s discus F56, Nishad Kumar in men’s high jump T47, Mariyappan Thangavelu in men’s high jump T63, Praveen Kumar in men’s high jump T64, Devendra Jhajharia in Javelin F46 for men and Suhas Yathiraj in Singles Badminton SL4 for men.

Bronze medalists: Avani Lekhara in Women’s 3 Position 50m Rifle SH1, Harvinder Singh in Men’s Individual Recurve Archery, Sharad Kumar in Men’s High Jump T63, Sundar Singh Gurjar in Men’s Javelin F46, Manoj Sarkar in Men’s Single Badminton SL3 and Singhraj Adhana in Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 .

