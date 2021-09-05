Solheim Cup 2021: Europe shocked by controversial verdict, still takes Day 1 lead over US

Team Europe’s Madelene Sagstrom and playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen (left) explain their side of a disagreement with Team USA over the 13th hole during an afternoon four ball at the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club.

TOLEDO, Ohio – The US got a little help from the umpires to save what turned out to be an ugly first day for Saturday’s red-white-blue game at the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club.

In the end, it was still a tough day for Team USA as Europe took a 5½ to 2 lead, but it could have been a lot worse. The US was nearly swept with foursomes 3 to ½ in the morning, and at one point early in the afternoon, Europe led by four balls in all four games.

By mid-afternoon, the US started to play better – and then it happened, a statement that put a cloud over the event and could potentially influence the outcome.