Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri tests Covid positive, support staff isolate
BCCI’s medical team has isolated Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri after his lateral flow test came back positive on Saturday night. He will remain in isolation until RT-PCR test reports from him and others are clear.
Furthermore, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel are also isolated as a precaution.
“They have undergone RT-PCR testing and will remain at the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team,” BCCI said in an official statement.
However, the playing members tested negative in two lateral flow tests performed on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. All players and support staff are fully vaccinated.
“As a precautionary measure, BCCI’s medical team has isolated Mr. Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr. B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr. R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr. Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist after the lateral flow test of the Mr Shastri had come back positive last night,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.
“The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two lateral flow tests last night, one tonight and another this morning. The members were allowed to continue for day 4 of the ongoing fourth test at The Oval after returning negative COVID reports,” added he to it.
It is clear that Shastri may have developed the symptoms after attending the launch of his book at the team hotel where outside guests were also allowed. Arun, Patl and Sridhar personally attended that function.
“As there are no restrictions in the UK, outside guests were allowed in at Shastri’s book launch party,” a source at BCCI said.
“You feel for Bharath Arun. This is the second time he has had to be isolated because someone else has tested positive. The last time it was Dayanand Garani, the masseur,” he added.
The team will travel to Manchester on Tuesday and if these four are found positive in RT-PCR tests, they will have to undergo 10 days of room isolation and then test negative twice to rejoin the contingent.
“They have undergone RT-PCR testing and will stay at the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team,” Shah said.
The lateral flow tests, the results of which can be known within 30 minutes, are not considered particularly reliable and RT-PCR tests are performed to confirm the results.
Meanwhile, in the match, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara’s second wicket 153 run position enabled India to take a dominant position on Day 3 of the ongoing Fourth Test.
At stumps, India’s score read 270/3 – a 171 run lead with seven wickets in the bag in the second essay. For the visitors, Virat Kohli (22*) and Ravindra Jadeja (9*) are in the fold.
