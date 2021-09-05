Rogers’ epic comeback stunned No.1 Barty in the third round of the US Open; Pavlyuchenkova ends 10-year drought

NEW YORK – Shelby Rogers kept the home hopes alive at the US Open, when the Charleston native made a stunning comeback in the third set to stun No. 1 Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (5) in the third round to advance to her second round of 16 in New York. Last year as a quarter-finalist, the 28-year-old played a disciplined match to take her first win in six matches against the world No. 1, coming back from a double bad luck in the final set to steal the win. The win is Rogers’ first win over a Top 10 player since she defeated Serena Williams in Lexington last year and her first-ever win over a reigning world No. 1 champion.

In their fifth meeting in the 2021 season alone, Rogers was looking for her first win over the Australian. Rogers had reason to believe a disruption was possible. Rogers had played Barty close twice this year, taking her to a match tiebreak at the Yarra Valley Classic in February before losing 7-5, 2-6, 10-4. On the green clay of Charleston, their Round of 16 duel came down to the wire, with Barty making it 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4.

“I think I said to myself tonight on the track that I didn’t want to lose the same way I played against her the last five times,” Rogers said. “I just tried to do it a little bit differently. In the first set I mixed some high balls, I was super patient with her slice because she won’t miss one very often. I know that very well.”

There were early signs of trouble for Barty, who fired four double errors in her second service game and gave Rogers the early break at 2-1. While Barty struggled to find her reach on her serve and off the ground – the Wimbledon champion made 17 unforced errors in the opening set – Rogers made a crusade to break Barty twice and finish the first set 6-2 after 32 minutes. She didn’t get a breakpoint in the set.

In the second set, Barty immediately straightened the ship. After sustaining two tight service games, Barty Rogers broke for a 3-1 lead and never looked back. After making 17 unforced errors in the first set, Barty hit just 7 in the second set, firing 13 winners. Seeing Rogers opt for a more defensive game plan, Barty found her range and rhythm and found a good buy as she patiently built up points and expanded rallies.

“In the second and third, she’s definitely raised her level, like she does,” Rogers said. “I mean, she’s the number 1 player in the world for a reason. But I started hitting the ball a little harder, finding a few winners if I could. That’s the tennis I like to play. That’s what they want me She wants to divert me and finesse on the field, wait till I miss.’

Turning point: Barty continued her progress through the final set, building a 5-2 lead with a double break. But when the world No. 1 was just four points away from the Round of 16, the unforced errors started creeping in again. Barty served at 5-3, 15-0 and committed three consecutive unforced errors – a forehand, a backhand and a double foul – and Rogers broke when Barty missed another forehand at 30-40.

After Rogers kept 30-everything in the next game by beating Barty with a forehand winner and then capping off with an unreturned serve, the partisan crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium rose to their feet. Feeding on their energy and buoyed by Barty’s failed attempt to close the match, Rogers redoubled her defensive efforts. As Barty tried to serve out the game at 5-4 for the second time, Rogers made her intentions known, chasing after every ball and provoking Barty to go for less margin than she was comfortable with.

While Barty was serving at deuce, Rogers won one of the longest rallies of the match—an 18-shot all-court exchange—that ended when Barty misfired a forehand. On her second breaking point of the game, Rogers converted and fended off a 107 mph first serve. Barty failed on another forehand of the return and the comeback had begun. Rogers had equalized to 5-5.

After an exchange of grips at 30, Barty and Rogers geared up for the deciding tiebreaker. Barty entered the game this season with a 14-2 record in three-set games, while Rogers was 4-8. The tense tiebreaker rolled on to serve, with Rogers coming up with the defensive responses to Barty’s craft. Serving for 1-2, Rogers fended off a series of biting Barty backhands down the line to beat the No. 1 in a 19-shot rally. Rogers would even win all three points in the tiebreak that lasted over 10 shots, reversing the trend that saw Barty win the match on her terms in the second set.

At 5-5 in the tiebreak, Barty finally blinked. Unable to summon her formidable first serve, Barty missed a forehand from a driven forehand return from Rogers to give the American the first match point of the night. With the biggest win of her career on her racket, Rogers found a 105 mph first serve that Barty couldn’t get back. After 2 hours and 8 minutes, Rogers’ look of complete disbelief said it all.

Barty explains: “The 5-2 service game, I played a pretty bad service game. Shelby had a lot of perspective on the second serve. In the end I think that game put some oxygen in her lungs. In the 5-4 game we played some long points. I didn’t play too many bad points Shelby came up with really good stuff when it mattered most A forehand lob from a chisel on 30-All, you tip your hat and say: Too good.

“I think tonight there are a few things that I am happy to accept. There are a few things that I am undoubtedly disappointed in. In the end I just didn’t have enough in the tank. I left everything on track this year. It was tonight nothing else. I just didn’t have enough to cross the line, which is disappointing, but we move on. I sleep well tonight knowing I gave everything I could; it just wasn’t enough.”

Rogers on taking her first win over Barty: “I think I should thank her for teaching me a lot of lessons. I write quite a bit, take notes about players, scouts, things like that. Half of my book is about Ash right now, you know. It’s the same : She doesn’t miss a ball.

“I think what I learned most from her is that she is number 1 for a reason. It would take everything I had tonight to beat her. I gave everything I had and got the win. That’s what it comes down to.”

Match stats: After losing the first set, Barty won 13 out of 17 rallies going 8 or more shots until she served for the match 5-2. From there, Rogers won 9 of the 12 remaining extended rallies, including all three played in the deciding tiebreaker.

“I was just happy and very proud of myself tonight for solving problems, if you will, maybe doing things I’m not super comfortable with, like hitting some high balls like I’m back in the 12s Rogers said. “Honestly, playing defensively. It somehow worked.”

Next one: Rogers will face 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, the British qualifier on her second consecutive round of 16 in a major, following her sparkling major debut at Wimbledon. Raducanu has not lost a set in qualifying or the main draw this week, losing just one match to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third round. This will be the couple’s first meeting.

“She’s fearless,” Rogers said when asked if he should look at the Briton. “She plays very well and she is inspired. It’s going to be a battle. I am ready.

“It’s really cool to see the younger generation come up in this tournament and get some big wins. It’s really impressive. However, I’ll have to bring my best tennis in a different way, I think. That’s the fun of tennis , you have to adapt and create a new strategy every time.”

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova ends a decade-long drought in New York

French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova may have arrived late in New York, but she’s making sure to extend her stay as long as possible. The number 14 seed overcame last-minute visa issues and is now in the Round of 16 at the US Open for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in 2011. Pavlyuchenkova came through an all-Russian battle, beating Varvara Gracheva 6-1, 6-4 in the third round to advance.

Match stats: Playing to advance to the second week of the US Open for the third time, Pavlyuchenkova fired 23 winners on 27 unforced errors and went unbroken for the game, sparing all five break points.

Next Up: The Russian takes on No. 4 Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round. The Czech recovered from her match point win over Amanda Anisimova and defeated Ajla Tomljanovic in a clinical two-set. Pliskova leads the head-to-head 6-2, but has not beaten the Russian since 2018. Pavlyuchenkova has won their last two matches.