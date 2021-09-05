Milestones for NHL players to watch during the 2021-22 season

Making it to the NHL is hard enough, let alone trying to make your mark in the history books. For the first time in two seasons, we return to a regular schedule of 82 games and – fingers crossed – it ends as intended.

Here are some key milestones for players to keep an eye on for the upcoming season. Hockey-reference.com has a extensive list of both minor and major NHL milestones likely to be achieved this season and NHL.com has the full catalog.

Joe Thornton – 76 games away from all-time third place

If Thornton can stay healthy and fresh enough to play all season, he could pass Mark Messier (1,756) for third in the all-time list of games played. The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer is still looking for his first Stanley Cup and could also move up the list in all-time assists, currently seventh and 31st behind Paul Coffey, and all-time points, currently ranked 14th and just two behind coffee. When Thornton opens the season with the Panthers on October 14, he will be the oldest active player in the league, barring a return of Zdeno Chara, who is two years his senior.