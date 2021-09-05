Sussex Cricket League round-up: Hastings and Lindfield beat the drop, Horsham grab promotion





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Harry Scowen led the charge with the bat for Hastings & St Leonards Priory in their crucial win over Eastbourne. Photo by Simon Newstead Harry Scowen (69) and wicketkeeper Jake Woolley (50) led the Hastings charge in the first innings, while Eastbourne captain Jacob Smith took 3-19. The response saw Adam Barton (3-26) and Dilshan De Zoysa (3-40) perform commendably with the ball. The win, their fourth in a row, left Hastings to finish 16 points and two places away from Cuckfield, second from bottom, who took a remarkable 109-point win over recently crowned champion Preston Nomads. A trio of fine punches from Nipun Karunanayake (54), Ollie Graham (58) and Harry Clark (a run-a-ball 61) propelled Cuckfield to 223-8 of their allotted 50 overs. Karunanayake then took 3-16 when Nomads were ejected for 114. Cuckfield got 28 points for the win, but it wasn’t enough for them to survive in the Premier Division. The Mid Sussex outfit finished just four points behind third-placed Brighton & Hove, who was beaten by three wickets to third-seeded Roffey. An unbeaten 60 from wicketkeeper Adam Mate brought Brighton to 206-7 from their allotted overs. But despite the best efforts of Brighton bowler Ryan Chase (3-44), the Boars hit the mark, losing seven wickets, in 38.5 overs. Second place Premier Division East Grinstead (192 all-out) suffered a 10-point loss to Middleton (202 all-out). Mahesh Rawat (60 off 57 balls) scored the highest for Middleton, while Lewis Hatchett (4-50) did the damage for EG. Opener Will Adkin (65) shone for the visitors, but Sam Green (3-25) and Rawat (3-28) helped Middleton to victory. Fourth-seeded Three Bridges (161 all-out) took a 24-run home victory over already relegated Haywards Heath (137 all-out). Ollie Bailey took 3-28 for Heath in the first innings, while Bridges’ Conor Golding finished 3-38 in the second. In Division 2, secured Horsham promotion back to the Premier Division the first time he asked. The Lions (92-3) recorded a convincing seven-wicket home win over Burgess Hill (88 all-out) to secure second place. Sussex star Will Beer blew the mound with the ball, finishing his spell with astonishing numbers of 6-30. Beer then hit an unbeaten 52 to propel the hosts to victory in 19 overs despite resistance from Hill’s Dan Strange (3-40). With the win, Horsham finished 44 points clear of third-seeded St James’ Montefiore, who lost at home to champions Bognor Regis by a two-wicket loss. Hector Laughton’s 61 from 59 balls was matched by Joe Ashmore’s 4-47 for Bognor as the hosts scored 205-9 of their 50 overs. Two superb batting performances from Ashmore (70 not out) and wicketkeeper and captain Ryan Maskell (62 off 58 balls) propelled Bognor to 209-8 in 40.2 overs to win the game. On the other side of the table, Lindfield (106-3) defeated bottom club Roffey 2nd XI (105 all-out) to beat the Division 2 drop. Scott Pedley (3-13) and Harry Chaudhary (3-18) pitched well for the Swans in the first innings. Lindfield finished the season seventh, 16 points ahead of Billingshurst and 30th ahead of Preston Nomads 2nd XI, who were both relegated on the final day despite winning. Billingshurst (153-8) took a two-wicket victory over fourth-seeded Mayfield (151 all out). Benjamin Mortimer (4-31) excelled with the ball for Hurst, before Josh Wood fired a beautiful rapid-fire 67 from 31 balls for the visitors. Preston Nomads 2nd XI (152 all-out) also won on the road, beating Chichester Priory Park (120 all-out) by 32 runs. Ajit Sambhi (3-7) was just as devastating with the ball in the first innings as he was economical for Chi. Opener Tim Wergen (65) got Chi off to a strong start, but a devastating spell from Ravi Jadav (5-26) sent Nomads to victory. Other notable achievements and confirmed promotion and relegation: Division 3 West: Bradley Bridson 5-49 for Findon. West Chiltington & Thakeham are champions, Findon will participate in the Division 3 promotional play-off, Goring By Sea and Henfield have been relegated. Division 3 East: Atif Ali 5-12 for Crawley Eagles. Ben Barter 92 off 64 balls for Eastbourne 2nd XI. Jani Flind 5-61 for Glynde & Beddingham. St Peters are champions, Rye will take part in the Division 3 promotional play-off, Eastbourne 2nd XI and Brighton & Hove 2nd XI have been relegated. Division 4 West: Hywel Jones 116 for Steyning. Steyning is champion, Chippingdale has been promoted, East Preston, Chichester Priory Park 2nd XI and Stirlands have been relegated. Division 4 East: David Rayment 153 off 124 balls for Crowhurst Park. Craig Olive 6-29 for Buxted Park. George Ledden 150 from 138 balls for Rottingdean. Crowhurst Park is champion, Buxted Park has been promoted, Lewes Priory, Keymer & Hassocks and Isfield have been relegated. Division 5 West: Joseph Sissons 5-41 for West Wittering. Middleton 2nd XI are champions, West Wittering have been promoted, Clymping and Billingshurst 2nd XI have been relegated. Division 5 Central: Joshith G 111 not out 59 balls for Dome Mission. Three Bridges 2nd XI are champions, Dome Mission have been promoted, Fletching and Ansty 2nd XI have been relegated. Division 5 East: Little Common Ramblers are champions, Hailsham has been promoted, Willingdon and Hellingly have been relegated. Division 6 West: Irsan Mohamed 5-45 for Crawley Eagles 2nd XI. Justin Scott 7-26 for Pagham 2nd XI. Ed White 101 not out on 78 balls for West Chiltington & Thakeham 2nd XI. Rustington are champions, West Chiltington & Thakeham 2nd XI promoted, Eastergate and Broadbridge Heath have been relegated. Division 6 Central: Hamish Nolan 113 and William Heine 118 not out for Ditchling. Burgess Hill 2nd XI are champions, St Andrews promoted, Dormansland and Preston Nomads 3rd XI have been relegated. Division 6 East: Tom Glenn 100 of 91 balls for Laughton. Herstmonceux is champion, Pett has been promoted, Laughton and Rye 2nd XI have been relegated. Division 7 West: Bognor Regis 2nd XI are champions, Slinfold 2nd XI promoted, Stirlands 2nd XI and Selsey have been relegated. Division 7 Central: St Matthias are champions, Scaynes Hill have been promoted, Portslade 2nd XI and Smallfield Manor have been relegated. Division 7 East: Tunbridge Wells 3rd XI are champions, Robertsbridge promoted, Maresfield and Tunbridge Wells Borderers have been relegated. Division 8 West: Chichester Priory Park 3rd XI is champion, Roffey 3rd XI has been promoted, Horsham 3rd XI and Ifield 3rd XI have been relegated. Division 8 Central: Mark Botha 145 of 116 balls for Felbridge & Sunnyside 2nd XI. Kuganesh Karuppiah 121 for Forest Row. Felbridge & Sunnyside 2nd XI are champions, Palmers promoted, Plumpton & East Chiltington and Cowden relegated. Division 8 East: Hailsham 2nd XI are champions, Eastbourne 3rd XI have been promoted, Lewes St Michaels and Bexhill 3rd XI have been relegated. Division 9 West: Liam Kitchener 110 for Chippingdale 2nd XI. Chippingdale 2nd XI are champions, Bosham promoted, Wisborough Green 2nd XI and Horsham Trinity 2nd XI have been relegated. Division 9 Central: Steve Pollard 109 for Coleman’s Hatch. Coleman Hatch are champions, Three Bridges 3rd XI have been promoted, Lindfield 3rd XI and Brunswick Village have been relegated. Division 9 East: Callum Lainchbury 5-25 for Hellingly 2nd XI. St Peters 3rd XI are champions, Little Common Rambles 2nd XI have been promoted and Ringmer 2nd XI and Hellingly 2nd XI have been relegated. Division 10 West: Paul Allwright 5-56 for Chippingdale 3rd XI. Matthew Peskett 5-23 for Southwater 2nd XI. Ross Lucas 146 for West Chiltington & Thakeham 3rd XI. West Chiltington & Thakeham 3rd XI are champions, Tilgate promoted, Worthing 3rd XI, Chippingdale 3rd XI, Ram 3rd XI & Billingshurst 3rd XI have been relegated. Division 10 Central: William Broyd 7-20 for Ditchling 2nd XI. Matthew Britt 100 not out and Joseph Abdool 123 off 120 balls for Lingfield 3rd XI. Jonathan Terry 102 for Crawley Down 2nd XI. Pete Atkins 5-26 for Poynings 2nd XI. Burgess Hill 3rd XI are champions, Edenbridge 2nd XI promoted, Crawley Down 2nd XI, Poynings 2nd XI, Balcombe 2nd XI and Ansty 4th XI have been relegated. Division 10 East: Chris Turner 5-16 for Blackboys. Sam Aldis 5-24 for Nutley. Simon Routh 105 not out for Tunbridge Wells 4th XI. Selmeston & Alciston are champions, Westfield promoted, Blackboys, Willingdon 2nd XI, Linden Park 4th XI and Seaford 3rd XI have been relegated. Division 11 West (North): Rudgwick are champions, Ifield 4th XI have been promoted, Barns Green 3rd XI and Horsham Trinity 3rd XI have been relegated. Division 11 West (South): Middleton 3rd XI are champions, Pagham 3rd XI have been promoted, Clymping 2nd XI and Aldwick 2nd XI have been relegated. Division 11 Central (North): Adam Galbraith 147 from 78 balls and Dominic Smith 5-22 for Mid Sussex Heathens. Andrew Angelow Thilagarajan 5-14 for Forest Row 2nd XI. Haywards Heath 3rd XI is champion, Newick 2nd XI has been promoted, Forest Row 2nd XI and Balcombe 3rd XI have been relegated. Division 11 Central (South): John Webster 105 for Streat & Westmeston 2nd XI. Hurstpierpoint 2nd XI are champions, St James’s Montefiore 3rd XI have been promoted, Streat & Westmeston 2nd XI and Southwick 2nd XI have been relegated. Division 11 East (North): Sam Williams 106 and Jamie Cornford 5-42 for Burwash Weald. Oliver Pinder 105 for Chiddingly 2nd XI. Wadhurst is champion, Buxted Park 3rd XI has been promoted, Uckfield Anderida 2nd XI and Isfield 2nd XI have been relegated. Division 11 East (South): Sameera Dissanayake 117 for Hastings & St Leonards Priory 3rd XI. Lekhan Mestha 6-32 and Cameron Flanagan 103 fail out on 101 balls for Crowhurst Park 3rd XI. Dominic Simes 99 of 77 balls for Pevensey 2nd XI. Hastings & St Leonards Priory 3rd XI are champions, Sidley promoted, Battle 2nd XI and East Dean & Friston 2nd XI relegated. Division 12 West (North): Crawley Nayee are champions, Kilnwood Vale promoted. Division 12 West (South): Rajendra Makkunuri 80 not out on 40 balls for Goring By Sea 3rd XI. Bosham 2nd XI are champions, Broadwater 3rd XI promoted. Division 12 Central (North): Zac Goulds 6-6 for Haywards Heath 4th XI. Lindfield 4th XI are champions, Scaynes Hill 3rd XI promoted. Division 12 Central (South): Daniel Eagle 6-17 for Denton 2nd XI. Brighton Malayalee Association is champion, St Peters 5th XI promoted. Division 12 East (North): Crowborough 2nd XI are champions, Laughton 2nd XI promoted. Division 12 East (South): Westfield 2nd XI is champion, Pett 2nd XI has been promoted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/sport/cricket/sussex-cricket-league-round-up-hastings-and-lindfield-beat-the-drop-horsham-clinch-promotion-3371530 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos