Sports
Carlos Alcaraz emerges as a sensation at the US Open
The coming-of-age party and the tiebreak in the fifth set were over on Friday evening. Carlos Alcaraz, an 18-year-old Spaniard, was finally done throwing towels in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium after upset Stefano Tsitsipas of the US Open. One by one or in small groups, the fans walked up the stairs to the exits.
They smiled, sometimes shook their heads and spoke words like amazing and unbelievable. In 2021, two young boys ran up to their mother, brandishing their phones to show off the fieldside selfies they’d taken with Alcaraz.
Is another tennis star born? We will see. High expectations can knock down even ultra-talented teens. But 55th-ranked Alcaraz looked like the real deal against third-placed Tsitsipas, tearing up next-level foundations, making the field look small with his foot speed and embracing the big stage and moment with the same enthusiasm as the best player. of Spain, Rafael Nadal did in his teens.
It’s quite a package, and it was quite a match in the third round: four hours and seven minutes of momentum shifts, quick attacks and defense and raw emotion.
It ended with Alcaraz flat on his back on the field he had never set foot on until Friday morning when he walked into the nearly empty stadium to practice and looked up and up at the five rows of stands.
When I came in, I took a photo with my team, he said in an interview in Spanish. It was spectacular. I couldn’t believe this moment had finally arrived. In my opinion it is the best court in the world. So big.
One wonders if Alcaraz’s preferences will change if he becomes a fixture on center court at the French Open or Wimbledon. Clay is, after all, Spain’s favorite tennis cloth and Alcaraz’s first surface. But his daring play seems appropriate for bright lights and big, brash cities. He thoroughly enjoyed Ashe Stadium on his debut with the crowd roaring for him, partly because of the ill will Tsitsipas has aroused lately with his anti-vaccination stance and gamemanship, but also because of Alcaraz’s red-hot.
He immediately put his teeth into the game, leaping to a 4-0 lead and forcing Tsitsipas to adapt to the relentless pace.
The ball speed was incredible, Tsitsipas said. I’ve never seen anyone hit the ball so hard. Took time to adjust. I took the time to develop my game around his style of play.
According to Hawkeye data, Alcaraz’s average forehand speed was 78 miles per hour: 3 miles per hour faster than the US Open average this year. His backhand speed was 75 miles per hour: five miles per hour faster than the average.
No wonder Tsitsipas felt there was no safe harbor, but he seemed to have solved the problem as he won the second set and then took a 5-2 lead in the third, with two service breaks up. But he lost the lead and the set in a tiebreak before roaring to win the fourth set 6-0.
The logical thought at this stage was that the boy had had a great day, but the best-of-five sets against a top three player would remind him how far he still had to go.
So much for the logic. Alcaraz resumed mixing huge foundations and agile drop shots, hitting high notes with the crowd giving nothing but positive feedback. The final score was 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 0-6, 7-6 (5).
I didn’t expect him to level up like that, especially after losing the fourth set like this, Tsitsipas said. He was a very different player.
You cannot fully prepare for such situations. You have to experience them to find out what you are made of. Alcaraz, wagging his index finger and pumping his fist, seemed very in his element.
I think the fact that the crowd was behind me and pulled towards me to win helped me reach that level in the fifth set, Alcaraz told me. I wouldn’t have made it without them. It’s something I will never forget.
It was quite a first US Open, quite a first visit to New York, but Alcaraz imagines himself here for years.
I could see on television that New York fans were passionate about tennis, he said. I wanted to experience that myself.
He comes from Murcia in southeastern Spain and comes from a tennis family. His father, also called Carlos, was a fine youth player and later became a sports director at a tennis club in Murcia.
In my family, I think we have the sport in our blood, Alcaraz said. We all played from childhood.
He started hitting at the age of 3 and soon won national junior titles in Spain while playing against his elders. He won his first ATP points at the age of 14 at an event in Murcia. He only played the professional tournament because it was close to home, but his potential was evident in the small world of Spanish tennis.
One of men’s tennis’ greatest prodigies, Nadal was born and raised on the Balearic island of Mallorca into a sporty family and had no shortage of local tennis role models. Carlos Moya, the French Open champion and the first Spanish man to reach No. 1 in the ATP rankings, was also from Mallorca and coached and practiced with Nadal when he was in his early teens.
Alcaraz has been in contact with Nadal. There is no shortage of photos on the internet of them posing together when Alcaraz was a junior. They played in the second round of the Madrid Open on clay in May and Nadal won 6-1, 6-2. But the comparisons are likely to continue as Alcaraz continues to grab big games by the lapel.
Thanks to Rafa, I learned the importance of playing with a lot of energy and giving everything from the first ball to the last, Alcaraz said. The challenge of trying to go where Rafa is going is also a big motivation for me, even though I know it’s next to impossible.
The Spanish star who has had the biggest influence on Alcaraz’s game is actually Juan Carlos Ferrero, another former world No. 1 who is now Alcarazs coach and has an academy in Villena in Alicante.
Since I met him when he was 14, 15, I knew of his potential, of his level, Ferrero said at the Open on Saturday.
Ferrero, a French Open champion and US Open finalist in 2003, was a great mover: a flowing baseliner that created rallies and problems with structure and consistency. Alcaraz is a serial risk taker who likes to resolve conflict in one stroke of his racket, but shares one of Ferreros qualities: fast feet. Alcaraz’s ability to run around his backhand and rip a forehand in the air is already world class.
Seeing someone at age 18 who can already hit the ball that big on both sides and move so well is almost unique, said Paul Annacone, who coached former No. 1s Pete Sampras and Roger Federer. For me, his backhand is actually better than his forehand. He misses his forehand. It’s huge, but he misses it. He doesn’t miss the backhand at all. Sometimes I wonder, and I don’t mean that badly, if someone who plays like that is really fearless or just doesn’t have a tennis IQ yet. That’s the unknown, but if you look at the kids’ tools, once he understands how to open the track and use short angles and realize he doesn’t have to blow everything up, it’s going to be pretty scary.
Getting the right balance will take time, and the next challenge will be to avoid disappointment on Sunday, when Alcaraz will be the favorite rather than the underdog against Germany’s 141st ranked qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the fourth round.
I know I have to look at this round by round, he said. I can’t help myself, but I think I have a great opportunity here.
What is now clear is that Alcaraz’s way of playing without prisoners is not a reflection of his approach to life outside the arena.
Off court I am a laid back guy, pleasant, always laughing and joking, he said. I am totally the opposite of what I am on court.
