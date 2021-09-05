Carlos Alcaraz emerges as a sensation at the US Open

The coming-of-age party and the tiebreak in the fifth set were over on Friday evening. Carlos Alcaraz, an 18-year-old Spaniard, was finally done throwing towels in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium after upset Stefano Tsitsipas of the US Open. One by one or in small groups, the fans walked up the stairs to the exits.

They smiled, sometimes shook their heads and spoke words like amazing and unbelievable. In 2021, two young boys ran up to their mother, brandishing their phones to show off the fieldside selfies they’d taken with Alcaraz.

Is another tennis star born? We will see. High expectations can knock down even ultra-talented teens. But 55th-ranked Alcaraz looked like the real deal against third-placed Tsitsipas, tearing up next-level foundations, making the field look small with his foot speed and embracing the big stage and moment with the same enthusiasm as the best player. of Spain, Rafael Nadal did in his teens.

It’s quite a package, and it was quite a match in the third round: four hours and seven minutes of momentum shifts, quick attacks and defense and raw emotion.