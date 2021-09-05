Ingersoll’s Ella Shelton a hometown hero after winning women’s hockey gold at world championships





Article content Ella Shelton felt love more than 2,600 miles away.

Article content The Canadian women’s national team defender from Ingersoll heard from family, friends, old classmates, former teammates, former teachers and even some of her father’s old-timer hockey buddies after winning gold at the world championships in Calgary last week. I felt a lot of love from Ingersoll and Woodstock, Shelton said Friday from Columbus, OH. I am overwhelmed with all the support andCongratulations from my hometown. I didn’t think many people were watching, and it feels good that the community you grew up in is behind you. The 23-year-old played in every game in her first international tournament as a representative of Canada. It was a step up from her college days at Clarkson, where Shelton played for four years and was captain in 2019-20. You play with the best of the best in the world against the best of the best, and to do it with this group is incredible, she said. It’s been a while since they came out on top, and to be a part of that is super exciting, and I’m honored to be part of that group that changed the tide for Hockey Canada. Canada won 7-0 to capture its 11th world championship gold medal and its first since 2012. Marie-Philip Poulin scored the gold goal 7:22 in overtime against the US. Her shot went under the bar and bounced off, and it took a video review to confirm what the Canadian players knew. We all thought it was on the couch, Shelton said. We jumped up and didn’t hear a whistle. (Poulin) came back to the bank and said it was inside.

Article content A couple of us younger girls were standing together, and then we heard the buzzer and started tossing up our gloves. Shelton finished the tournament with a goal and two assists. Her lone count of a glove-side wrist shot as she crawled into the groove was the winner in Canada’s 5-1 win over Russia in his second preparatory game. It also caught the eye of her parents, Warren and Cathy, who made the trip west and were part of a limited group of spectators allowed into the arena. It was great, she said. I love looking at the stands and seeing a familiar face. Even though I can’t touch them, we have a lot of hand gestures that we give each other and know what that means. Shelton kept the puck and will have to display it on a new shelf with the rest of her hockey memorabilia, the first of what could be many national team memories. You go out and it’s hockey again, she said. To be with all of them, the whole tournament was pretty exciting. Those girls made it easy to play my own game. I think it was easy too because we were always on the same page as a team, we were all very connected and as one out there. The group will be together again for more than two months starting next week when they return to Calgary to prepare for the 2021 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Team Canada will play a rivalry series with the US and take part in a number of international trips during practice. Shelton should find out late in the year if she is part of the group going to China. In the world championships, I stepped up my game and put myself in a good place to make this team, she said. If I push myself and work on things they want me to work on, and be an asset and do the work they want me to do, I’ll put myself in a good place. If you think too far ahead, you will be caught overthinking and unable to dwell on the past. [email protected]

