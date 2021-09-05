Table tennis star Manika Batra denies not reporting the alleged repair offer before





Star contestant Manika Batra on Sunday rejected TTFI’s “false” statement that she failed to report the matter to the nationwide federation when nationwide coach Soumyadeep Roy reportedly requested her to pitch a match through the March Olympic qualifier. Desk Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) secretary Arun Banerjee has questioned the timing of Manika’s allegations against Roy. Nevertheless, India’s main competitor said in her response to the federation’s show that she had not taken over Roy’s assist at the Tokyo Olympics held not long ago, that the country’s coach had asked her to fix a match in Doha and that she or he “immediately” reported the matter to TTFI, who took no action. It was also the reason she couldn’t handle Roy’s assistance in Tokyo. She repeated the same to PTI on Sunday: “I just want to say that in my written response to the discovery and the letter to TTFI it was clearly stated that I had again reported to them at length (in March) on the matter. “I don’t know why the false report is being made now because I haven’t reported it for five months. My response to the discovery has clearly stated that I will report it immediately.” TTFI has requested Roy in a written response to explain his aspect of the story. “For my part, I did not promise to oblige him and promptly reported this matter to a TTFI official. I made the decision not to obey the country coach’s unethical order. “I have been falsely accused of “discrediting the nation by the sight of an empty coach’s seat”. “The reality, however, is that the ’empty seat’ was the result of the national match-fixing coach’s stress ways and the TTFI’s inaction on my immediate reporting of that incident and never the results of my alleged indiscipline,” Manika had said in her response to the discovery. promoted She is unlikely to attend the rural camp in Sonepat ahead of the Asian Championships later this month. TTFI has made it clear that any entrant who does not have the camp will not be eligible for National Choice. Male star contestant G Sathiyan has decided to make his coaching and competitive stint in Poland soon and is about to pair the camp on September 10 or 11. Matters discussed in this article

