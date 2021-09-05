What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, start time for Darlington play-off race





For anyone asking, “Which channel is the NASCAR race on today?” the answer can be found in the cable lists. The channel for Sunday’s Cup Series playoff opener, the Cook Out Southern 500, is NBCSN. The NBC network family will broadcast all remaining Cup Series races in 2021, and NBCSN will show Sunday’s race the first race in the Round of 16 from Darlington Raceway. NBC and NBCSN will split the broadcasts of the 10 playoff races evenly over the season-closing Championship 4 race in November. Below is everything you need to know about Sunday’s race schedule at Darlington, including TV coverage and start time. MORE: Watch today’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) What channel is NASCAR on today? TV channel: NBCSN (TSN5 in Canada)

NBCSN (TSN5 in Canada) Live Stream: NBCSports.com | fubo TV (Free 7-day trial)

NBCSports.com | fubo TV (Free 7-day trial) Radio:MRN NBCSN’s programming begins at 5 p.m. featuring the “Countdown to Green” pre-race show, followed by race coverage from 6pm. ET. The race broadcast will be slightly different from the usual presentation. Regular play-by-play announcer Rick Allen will call stage 1 and 3 of the race, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. will call phase 2. Earnhardt, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will provide analysis in Stage 1 and 3, but Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty will join Earnhardt for Stage 2. “In Phase 2, three of the most well-known surnames in NASCAR will be in the booth together, with Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett calling the action,” NBC said in its weekly NASCAR broadcast preview. The Southern 500 has had throwback themes in recent years. Dave Burns, Marty Snider and Parker Kligerman will be the pit reporters. What time does the NASCAR race start today? Race: Cook Out South 500

Cook Out South 500 Date: Sunday September 5

Sunday September 5 Time:6 p.m. ET (TV time) The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway’s 1,366-mile egg-shaped oval will drop at 6:18 p.m. ET. Ideal weather conditions are expected. The National Weather Service Sunday Weather Forecast for Darlington, SC,is for sunny skies and temperatures in the high 80s during the day, and clear skies with lows in the mid to over 60s at night. NASCAR live stream for race in Darlington Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can live stream Sunday’s NASCAR race from Darlington via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports App. For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five over-the-top (OTT) TV streaming options with NBC and NBCSN AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu, Sling, and YouTubeTV. Below are links to each: Schedule NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Below is the schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, starting with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday in Darlington, the first race in the Round of 16. NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 16 Date race Track Time (ET) TV Radio September 5 Cook Out South 500 Darlington Raceway 6:00 PM NBCSN MRN September 11 Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Racecourse 7:30 pm NBCSN MRN September 18th Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 pm NBCSN PRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 12 Date race Track Time (ET) TV Radio Sept 26 South point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7 p.m. NBCSN PRN October 3 YellaWood 500 Talladega Super Speedway 2:00 p.m. NBC MRN October 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course 2:00 p.m. NBC PRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 8 Date race Track Time (ET) TV Radio October 17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Texas Motor Speedway 2:00 p.m. NBC PRN the 24th of October Hollywood Casino €400 Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Oct 31 Xfinity 500 Martinsville Speedway 2:00 p.m. NBC MRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Championship 4 Date race Track Time (ET) TV Radio November 7th NASCAR Cup Series Championship Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. NBC MRN

