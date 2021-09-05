Why has the number of black cricketers in England fallen? | Cricket News







In chapter three of Sky Sports’ documentary series, You Guys Are History, Mark Butcher explores why the number of black British professional cricketers has declined so sharply since the turn of the century.

In chapter three of Sky Sports’ documentary series, You Guys Are History, Mark Butcher explores why the number of black British professional cricketers has declined so sharply since the turn of the century.

Devon Malcolm, Roland Butcher, Dean Headley, Mark Butcher, Gladstone Small, Jofra Archer, just to name six.

A large number of black cricketers have played a vital role for the England cricket team over the years, but of late representation has declined significantly.

Since Mark Butcher played his last Test, against South Africa in December 2004, only four black players have played on the England men’s cricket team.

Another alarming statistic is that over the past 25 years, the number of black British professional cricketers has declined by 75 percent.

Butcher examines the reasons why in his Sky Sports Cricket documentary, You are history, which also charts the highs and lows of England’s black cricketers since Roland Butcher became the first in August 1980.

Mike Atherton, Dean Wilson and Mark Butcher discuss Sky Sports’ new documentary, You Guys Are History, which charts the journey of England’s black cricketers and the challenges they faced in the sport Mike Atherton, Dean Wilson and Mark Butcher discuss Sky Sports’ new documentary, You Guys Are History, which charts the journey of England’s black cricketers and the challenges they faced in the sport

Daily mirror journalist Dean Wilson, who worked with Mark Butcher on: You are history, believes “carelessness” by administrators has played a role in the decline of black British cricketers.

Wilson said: “There are numerous reasons. It is not an easy story. It is clear that the reduction of cricket in schools and urban areas plays a major role, as that is where the black population is highest.

“The love and passion the Caribbean community had for the game when they first came to the UK, it just went without saying that it would always be there.

“Actually, if you don’t do anything to support and nurture it, you’ll end up where we are today. I think it’s a problem created by a lack of action. A carelessness really.”

The further you get away from the Windrush generation, which came across with cricet as a lifeline, the more influences come into play. It doesn’t cost much to play football economically – all schools in the country have football teams, but not many have cricket teams, so you are not exposed to the game of cricket. Mark Butcher

Ebony Rainford-Brent – the first black woman to play for England – has taken a lot of action and founded the African-Caribbean Engagement Program (ACE) to get young people of black descent into sport.

ACE was subsequently launched as an independent charity in October following significant funding from Sport England and has now expanded from London to Bristol and Birmingham.

Rainford-Brent said: air sports“When you start looking at the history of who made the game, it really became clear that the game is structured in our country to support a certain elite.

“Many private schools are known for producing great cricketers because that’s where the systems were designed from the ground up.

Ebony Rainford-Brent says her ACE program aims to make Charity cricket stronger by ensuring the game is more diverse and representative of society as a whole Ebony Rainford-Brent says her ACE program aims to make Charity cricket stronger by ensuring the game is more diverse and representative of society as a whole

“I think there’s a lot of beauty in that system, but it made me realize that we have to design new systems from scratch to support everyone else.

“We put it on the market and in three weeks we had 100 kids showing up. We immediately found a kid who ended up playing for Surrey.

“I think the early success and excitement of the community made us realize that it’s not that these people aren’t involved, it’s that as a sport we’re not doing enough to reach out.

“It gives me hope to know that there’s not just tons of talent — ridiculous amounts of talent, some that are ready to go and some that just need support — and a whole generation of kids who want to be inspired. It’s a system that has to go.” are designed to get them all in.”

England fast bowler Archer said: “A lot of black kids might say ‘look what happens, we don’t want to be in that place because [the racist abuse] off the field and the extra pressure.

“That’s why we’re here to fly the flag and let them know we can. Ebony is doing a great job with the ACE program and anything we can do to help will go a long way.”

Episode one of You Guys Are History looks at the challenges Black England players faced in the 1980s Episode one of You Guys Are History looks at the challenges Black England players faced in the 1980s

A distinct lack of black British cricketers is reflected when it comes to coaching, with Mark Alleyne the most recent black man to coach a first-class county, leading Gloucestershire between 2004 and 2007. So far there is no turning back for him up to that level.

Alleyne – who has since coached the MCC and had a stint at the National Performance Center in Loughborough – said. “The opportunities just didn’t come.

“The only interview I got was for the English women’s job – I was shortlisted when Mark Robinson was appointed. I didn’t get any interviews with the county.

“I think it’s because of race, but I don’t think it’s because people hate black people. I just don’t think we have enough presence as a coaching group to give people the confidence that you can do a good job.

“For example, an Aussie coach can have a really good reputation, sometimes regardless of what they’ve done, because they hang on the back of maybe other foreign coaches who have done well.

“Unbeknownst to it, sometimes people don’t necessarily see black coaches as high-performance people who come into your environment and make a difference. That’s what we need to change.”

Episode two of You Guys Are History looks at the performances of Devon Malcolm, Chris Lewis, Dean Headley and more Episode two of You Guys Are History looks at the performances of Devon Malcolm, Chris Lewis, Dean Headley and more

Wilson said: “If you talk about being the person you can see, every black cricketer who thinks there’s a career for them in coaching, looking to see where they can find a mentor, someone who’s been there and the has done, as that is, to be honest, outrageous.

“It feeds through the game. When you have black executives, black coaches who understand that there is experience, then there are opportunities for black professionals.

“There are stories of black players who have tried to make it in the game and who have performed on the field, but for some reason have not been given the opportunity to continue with their careers.

“Former basketball player John Amaechi talks a lot about this, saying everyone thinks you’re trying to climb a mountain to get to the top of your sport, but nobody appreciates what you’ve had to do to get to the bottom of that mountain.”

The ECB’s South Asian plan of action is a great thing, taking advantage of another non-white community that loves the game. That was inspired or put in place by Lord [Kamlesh] Patel, Member of the Board of the ECB. So it takes someone in a position of power to fuel and push these things through. Dean Wilson

When asked if he’s interested in coaching, Michael Carberry – the only British-born black man to play cricket for England since Butcher Test – said: “I’m going to spend an awful lot of money to get a qualification that, quite frankly, I can’t do anything with that.

“For me, there is still no admission of guilt from the top. You can’t have the same kind of people in the same kind of positions or the worst of all these internal investigative processes.

“They never give you the full breakdown of what’s going on. Somehow, the sport always just smells sweet enough.”

Watch all three episodes of You Guys Are History on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.