Michigan State Spartans Football: 3 Northwestern Takeaways

The Michigan State Spartans opened the 2021 season with a 38-21 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on the road in Evanston. Mel Tucker and his company set the tone early on in the win, with running back Kenneth Walker III taking his first carry in the green-and-white 75 yards to the house during the first game of scrimmage.

We learned a lot about this year’s team on Friday night, and will learn a lot more as the season progresses, but let’s take a moment to look at some of the lessons from the season-opening win.

1. Kenneth Walker III is advertised

The biggest advantage of Friday’s win is that the transfer of Kenneth Walker III is all good in the whole football thing. As mentioned, Walker took the opening 75 yards to the house, showing off his speed and athleticism. He finished with 264 yards and four touchdowns, which was the best single-game performance by a Spartan running back since LeVeon Bell had 266 yards against Minnesota in 2012.

Oh, and in case you forgot, the Spartans went through the entire 2020 season without a hasty touchdown from a running back.

While Walker’s speed and athleticism helped him on some of his long runs, it would be wrong not to acknowledge some of the blockages his offensive line gave him. Arkansas State transfer offensive tackle Jarrett Horst got in the clutch on some key blocks on the outside. Horst recently received praise from Tucker for his physicality in the trenches on his radio show, and it showed on Friday. As Tucker mentioned, Horst plays through the echo of the whistle, which was a big help in Friday night’s run.

Connor Heyward, who appears to be playing mostly as a tight end/H-back this season, also picked up some key blockages in the run game, especially on Walker’s second touchdown of the game, where he put a key block on an incoming linebacker, giving Walker the space he needed to press it in for the score.

Finally an established running game will really help the Spartans move forward this year, of course, especially as MSU comes later in the season. While Walker may not be able to cover 250 yards per game in the future, having that threat will be huge for a foul looking to take a big leap from where it was in 2020.

2. Depth players are ready to make an impact.

Mel Tucker has made it clear from day one of his time at Michigan State that if a player is ready to play, he can play. He made that clear on Friday and provided important minutes for many of the deep players. Many of them also looked sharp.

Darius Snow saw a lot of time on the field with the defense on Friday, with some big plays as well. Snow read a few plays perfectly and made some impressive open field tackles, including a loss tackle on a screen pass in the third quarter. Another mild surprise was red shirt freshman Cal Haladay who made the start at linebacker, playing a lot of snaps and playing pretty well overall.

The Spartans also rotated through numerous defensive linemen throughout the game, which is a promising sight. If the Spartans have so much depth in the defense that they can play straight away, the defense could be a really strong and fresh unit this season for a team that needs to take a big step forward from last season. The elite Spartan defenses of recent years are built from the trenches. Hopefully that will come back this season.

3. Spartans have a quarterback.

Spartans fans finally found out on Friday who the No. 1 quarterback was. Payton Thorne was revealed as the starter just before kick-off and he looked solid throughout the game. Thorne looked calm under pressure, delivered some great throws (although some were saved by some incredible catches by his wide receivers) and most importantly, didn’t turn the ball around.

One of the biggest problems of recent seasons for the Spartans has been finding their man below the middle. They struggled to find a quarterback who can perform consistently, and that really held the team back. Last year, Thorne showed flashes of the quarterback he can be, and it should come as no surprise that he got the start on Friday. He played a solid if unspectacular game against the Wildcats and did what his team needed from him to take the win.

The only area that Thorne was a little off was the deep ball, but that seemed to be some rust being shaken off, and while he doesn’t have the strongest arm it might not be a big concern to move forward you see. I believe hell turns it on. He was pretty close to hitting his receivers on the deep ball but, oh boy, once he does that will be a major threat that the Spartan attack has to work with.

The Spartans are in a good place now, but that doesn’t mean there’s no work to be done. If you think about it, if the Wildcats hit both missed field goals, the final score is 38-27 and seems a lot closer to a game. But a win is a win, and the Spartans are in a good spot with Youngstown State on the horizon for the home opener next week.