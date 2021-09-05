Random Sunday Morning Lightning Hockey Card





In the early days of the last decade, the Tampa Bay Lightning had a pretty bare-bones outlook. New CEO Steve Yzerman used all his tricks to bring talent into the system, including signing unwritten college free agents. JT Brown, Pat Nagle, Cody Kunyk, and today’s topic, Andrej Sustr, all came from the NCAA ranks. Czech-born Sustr played three seasons for the University of Nebraska before signing with Lightning in the spring of 2013. about the then still young defender. He’s incredibly poised in his own area for such a young player and hasn’t yet made the sort of horrific mistakes young NHL defenders are usually looking for. His size is impressive, but he uses his reach and stick a lot more than his body, and probably needs to get a little stronger, especially in board fights against big attackers. Appearing in two games at the end of 2012-13 made Sustr eligible for the 2013-14 card season (players must appear in an official game for a licensed rookie card to appear in a set). He didn’t make it to Upper Deck’s flagship product as a rookie (that year stacked up for the Lightning with Tyler Johnson, Alex Killorn, Richard Panik, Ondrej Palat, and Nikita Kucherov all appearing in the set). SP Authentic was a late season (June 2014) release that featured numbered rookie cards from Palat, Johnson, Killorn, Panik, Radko Gudas, Mark Barberio and our favorite baby giraffe – Andrej Sustr. JustinG. personal collection 2013-14 Upper Deck SP Authentic Andrej Sustr #1014/1299 JustinG. personal collection Personally, I am a big fan of the SP Authentic rookie cards. While the Young Guns are sort of a baseline for hockey rookie cards, I think the SP Authentics look a lot cleaner. They are also a limited quantity. For example, there may be thousands of Tyler Johnson Young Guns rookie cards floating around, but we know there are only 1299 of his authentic rookie. It may be a manufactured scarcity, but it’s still a scarcity and that enhances its value. The length of Sustr’s first go-round with the Lightning always surprises. From 2013 to 2018, he played in 318 games with the Bolts, scoring 63 points (10 goals, 53 assists). While 318 games may not seem like much, it does put him 11th all-time in games played by a Lightning defender. That’s more than Matt Carle, Eric Brewer or Marc Bergevin played. He does have a shot at cracking the top-10 if he makes the roster this season (Nolan Pratt is currently 10th with 334 games played). It may go a bit far for him to make it to the team, but he would have to battle for seventh spot on the blue line along with a host of other players. An added advantage of Sustr making the team would be the resumption of the biggest bromance in Lightning history. He has played in the KHL for the past two seasons and has generated some really, really good stuff photo content on his Instagram page. Maybe Upper Deck will give him a behind-the-scenes insert series in a future set? That would be quite useful.

