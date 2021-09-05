Watch the highlights as the Games end, US takes fourth in medal tally





topline The Tokyo Paralympic Games came to an end on Sunday after nearly two weeks of competition between the world’s top athletes with disabilities, which took place amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Japan with about 300 people linked to the Play and tested positive and the Japanese Prime Minister refused to run for re-election due to the wave. Team China’s Zhou Zhaoqian Crosses the Finish Line to Win Gold Medal in Women’s 1500m – T54 … [+] at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 31.

Key facts China ultimately earned the most Paralympic medals, with 207 medals, including 96 golds, while the US came fourth in total medals with 104 medals and 37 golds, behind Great Britain (124 medals) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (118 medals). US gold medals include wins in a men’s wheelchair basketball and women sit volley-ball Sunday just before the close of the Games, where the teams defended their titles in the sport with victories over Japan and China respectively. American Athletes Earned Too world records in multiple swimming and athletic events and taken home gold medals in triathlon, equestrian sports, archery, cycling and table tennis. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Afghanistan’s double Paralympic teamincluding the country’s first-ever female Paralympic athlete was eventually able to compete at the Games as the result of a major global operation after organizers initially said they would not be able to leave their country now that the Taliban took control. In total, when the Games ended on Sunday, organizers said: 301 people associated with the Paralympic Games had tested positive for Covid-19, including 13 athletes and at least one participant was hospitalized. large number 4,405. That’s the number of athletes who competed in the Paralympics, according to the Associated Press, a record number of participants in the Games who took part in more than 500 events. That included a record number of female athletes 1,782 and the US Paralympic team had more women than men for the first time. Surprising fact Tokyo is the first city to host the Paralympic Games twice after the Games were first held in 1960, before the last 1964 Summer Games in Tokyo. The next city to host them twice will be Los Angeles in 2028. Tangent Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that he will not stand for re-election later this month due to criticism of his government’s handling of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country. Covid-19 cases in Japan and Tokyo are now diminishing after cases skyrocketed in Japan in mid-August, but the country is still seeing a record number of Covid-19 patients receiving intensive care in hospitals and the Japanese government reportedly plan to extend the state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of the month. chief critic The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games have sparked widespread criticism and protests for taking place despite the pandemic. With Prime Minister Suga forced to leave and taking the blame for his failure to fight the coronavirus, it would be impossible to claim that the Olympic and Paralympic Games were successful, a connecting moment [sic] for Japan, Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano told the AP. key background The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games took place this summer after a one-year delay due to the pandemic. The Games went through strict Covid-19 protocols, including closing the events to spectators, although the International Olympic Committee did not require athletes to be vaccinated. The Games in Tokyo are the most expensive Olympics ever, a September 2020 study from the University of Oxford, with a $16.7 billion price tag. the AP notes lost ticket sales due to the pandemic also likely contributed to nearly $800 million in additional losses. Team Switzerland’s Marcel Hug celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 5000m – T54 Final at the … [+] Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 28.

China’s Haiyan Gu (R) takes on Italy’s Beatrice Maria Vio in wheelchair fencing gold … [+] women’s foil team medal match on August 29.

Team United States bronze medalist Anastasia Pagonis on the 200m individual women’s podium … [+] Medley – SM11 Final on August 30.

Rowan Crothers of Team Australia reacts after his final in the men’s 50m freestyle – S10 on 25 August.

Cicero Valdiran Lins Nobre of Team Brazil takes part in the Men’s Javelin Throw F57 Final on August … [+] 28.

Trevon Jenifer #16 from Team United States and Renshi Chokai #2 from Team Japan during the men’s … [+] Wheelchair basketball gold medal game on September 5.

Team Great Britain’s William Perry competes in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley – SM5 Heat on … [+] August 26.

Flag bearers enter the stadium during the closing ceremony on September 5.

athryn Holloway, Kaleo Maclay, Bethany Zummo and Heather Erickson of Team United States during the … [+] Women’s sitting volleyball gold game on September 5.

