Former Maharashtra captain Surendra Bhave appointed as new Punjab Men’s Team Coach | Cricket News





CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the domestic cricket season starting later this year, the Punjab Cricket Association on Sunday appointed former Maharashtra captain Surendra Bhave as head coach of the senior men’s team, in addition to entrusting the responsibilities of the senior and under-23 women’s teams to Madhu Kapoor.

The senior men’s team will also have the services of former Punjab medium pacer Gagandeep Singh of Ludhiana as bowling coach, and Sandeep Sawal as fielding coach. Niraj Karam Chandani and Jatinder Billa have been appointed physio and trainer respectively.

For the men’s U-23, Sunil Saggi will wear the double cap to be both head coach and bowling coach, with Ankur Kakkar providing the batsmens techniques. Harminder Singh Pannu will be fielding, while Ram Babu Shaw and Sanjeev Chowdhury have been given the roles of physio and trainer respectively.

For the men’s U-19 side, Vineet Kumar Sharma will double as head and bowling coach, while Munish Sharma and Chandan Madaan will handle batting and field work. Manish Kumar and Tejeshwar Dyal Singh have been appointed physio and trainer respectively.

Ravneet Singh Ricky will become the head coach and batting coach of the U-16 boys’ team, Love Ablish and Harmeet Singh Bansal will become the bowling and field coaches, while Chirag Pandya and Yadwinder Singh became physio and trainer respectively.

For the women’s teams, Madhu Kapoor will lead the senior and u-23 teams, with her assistant as Baljeet Kaur Johal. Lakhbir Singh will double as the fielding coach and trainer, with Rakhi Darne as the physio.

The women’s under-19 team has Saroj Sharma as the head coach and Ashutosh Sharma as the assistant coach. Gurpreet Kaur Attili and Vishakha Rathi have been appointed trainer and physio respectively.

