Gateway girls tennis shows improvement with returning lineup
Through:
Sunday 5 September 2021 | 11:01 am
Kenny Nieser goes to the tennis courts at Gateway High School every time, hoping to see an improvement in his youthful girls’ team.
So far this season, he said, his players are getting their investments back.
“We’ve got a good group of girls who showed up and worked hard,” said Nieser, in his fourth year as the Gators head coach.
“Hopefully we can get stronger as a team. They have a good attitude and want to be competitive.”
Nieser has a roster of 10 players to work with. Five of them returned from last year’s team. There is only one senior – team captain Lydia Nguyen.
Also back are juniors Sophia Hernandez, Amara Bristol and Gabrielle Opaska; and sophomore Abiha Syed.
The team said goodbye to graduates Sri Sapram, Laylo Tuktamuradova and Ruth Miller. Sapram was a team captain and the number 1 singles player. Tukhtamuradova and Miller have teamed up to represent the Gators in the section doubles tournament.
Nguyen, now in her second year as a starter, participated in the Section 1-AAA singles tournament last year and won her first game before going up against eventual Section Champion Jenna Bell from Latrobe, who won the game 10-0.
Bell came in third at WPIALs.
“That was a good learning experience for her,” Nieser said.
Nguyen also played in the section doubles tournament with Hernandez and the duo suffered a heavy loss to an Armstrong team in the first round.
Sophomore Iris Xia and freshman Salma Mukhtar are new players on the team who Nieser hopes can build on previous tennis experience.
“Both have shown good athletic skills and skills on the field,” he said.
Xia and Hernandez are expected to alternate on No. 1 singles throughout the season.
As a team, Gateway went scoreless in section competitions in 2020. Nieser said there were some close matches, but his team just couldn’t get over the hump.
Gateway started this season by defeating Penn Hills in an exhibition game on August 25.
The Gators then began Section 1 AAA games at home to Section Power Norwin on August 30, with the Knights winning 5-0.
“The great thing about this group is that they always want to work to get better,” Nieser said.
“That turned out to be against Norwin. We lost 5-0, but we won a lot more points against them than last year.”
Nieser said he wants some of his players to compete in both singles and doubles to get a more rounded playing experience.
Gateway should face Hempfield in Section 1 last Thursday.
The Gators are hosting games this week against defending champions Latrobe and Penn-Trafford. They also face Armstrong, Connellsville, Franklin Regional and Kiski Area in section play.
In addition to the section matches, several Gateway players will test their mettle during the singles (September 15-16) and doubles section (September 29-30) with the opportunity to qualify for WPIALs on the line.
“We work every day to see how things will fall into place,” Nieser said. “We’re seeing progress and that’s always good.”
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
