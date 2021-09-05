Tokyo starts as India’s ready athletes deliver in style

What started with Bhavina Patels’ historic table tennis medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympic Games a week ago, ended with a flourish – gold and silver in badminton by the feisty Krishna Nagar and Suhas Yathiraj – on Sunday, swelling India’s medal count. to 19 – five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

During the historic campaign, India finished in the top 25 countries in the 24th medal exceeding the wildest expectations. The achievement is all the more special considering that India won just four medals at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016 and had won just 12 medals in total since India first competed in the Tel Aviv Paralympic Games in 1968. Ten of the medals from previous editions were from athletics. Athletics, India still won most of the medals (8) in Tokyo, but new frontiers opened up in shooting (5), badminton (4), table tennis (1) and archery (1).

That was because of India’s record participation in Tokyo – 54 ready athletes (40 men, 14 women) in nine sports. In Rio, India assembled a contingent of 19 members. In between, Indian ready athletes performed strongly on the world stage, taking podiums, breaking records and achieving the highest world rankings – all of which translated into quotas for the Tokyo Games. There was the promise of a medal rise, but no one was sure until the athletes broke through the barriers. They all had an inspiring story to share, had overcome countless hurdles and conquered their deepest fears. In Tokyo, they all came together to make one bold statement and showed courage, passion and determination to prove themselves at the highest level.

Each was a champion in their own right, many of them teenagers. There were many firsts, records were broken, teenage sensations and multiple medalists emerged, and old war horses proved their mettle. At 18, Praveen Kumar was the youngest medalist and won silver in the high jump (T64).

to shoot

Avani Lekhara, 19, was a picture of tranquility in the wheelchair as she shot gold and bronze in the heats. She became the first Indian female combat athlete to win gold, in the women’s 10m air rifle (SH1). She added bronze in the grueling three-position 50m rifle. Paralyzed down after a road accident while traveling with her family in 2012, Lekhara was inspired to get serious about photography after reading the autobiography of India’s first individual Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra.

Even if I can inspire one person through my achievements, I will be most happy, Lekhara said.

She has inspired countless of them in a week. The girl from Jaipur is already a role model as she has shown determination to return after a tragic accident that turned her life upside down. Another 19-year-old, Manish Narwhal, made a stark comeback to take gold in a mixed 50m pistol, setting a Paralympic record. India finished with a rare gold and silver with Adhana Singhraj, 20 years Narwhal parent, in second. Like Lekhara, Singhraj also won two medals and won bronze in the 10m air pistol (SH1).

Javelin

Sumit Antil, 23, was equally sensational in the javelin throw when India dug up another star, Neeraj Chopra who captured the country’s imagination by winning gold at the venue last month. The Antils domination (category F64) was so great that he broke his world record three times in six attempts, finishing well ahead of the field at 68.55m. Two more medals came in javelin throw (F46) – Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar.

Jhajharia, at the age of 40, won his third Paralympic medal and added silver to gold in Athens in 2004 and Rio in 2016 – a legend who has straddled for generations to prove that age is no bar. This medal is for everyone who thought I can’t win a medal at this age, said Jhajharia.

The only other gold medalist from Rio, Mariyappan Thangavelu, also did not disappoint, claiming silver in the high jump (T-63), Sharad Kumar taking the bronze.

Badminton

On the last stretch, badminton produced the high. The game made its Paralympic debut and Indian shuttlers shone with four of the seven-man contingent returning with individual medals. Pramod Bhagat lived up to his label as the world number 1 in his category by winning gold on Saturday and Krishna Nagar also underlined his promise as a bright prospect with gold on Sunday. Suhas Yathiraj (silver) and Manoj Sarkar (bronze) joined the medal.

Badminton promises a lot for the future. Palak Kohli, 19, qualified for three events and put on a creditable show in two (losing the quarter-finals in singles and mixed doubles with Bhagat partnering a bronze medal).

Chief National Para coach Gaurav Khanna had meticulously trained the players at his academy in Lucknow.

We never stopped even during Covid times, Bhagat said. We were in a bubble, had our own track and trained for the Paralympics. We dreamed and fulfilled together in Tokyo, said the world and Paralympic champion.

It will be a new start for the paraathletes. Expectations will rise and Paris will arrive in three years. The Asian Youth Para Games is scheduled for December in Bahrain, the Asian Para Games and other top international events next year.

I believe this is just the beginning. By the time the Paris Paralympic Games take place, all of our junior preparedness athletes who have been supported will be in action. I can confidently say that I will win even more medals in Paris, said Jhajharia.

transformation

As of 2016, there is an atmosphere that is accepting towards para sports. People looked up to parasports as a prestigious platform to empower themselves. Policies have become more inclusive. This whole acceptance of parasports as regular sports, where the athlete is equal, has made a huge difference. We (Paralympic Committee of India) have regrouped ourselves, PCI president Deepa Malik said.

Coaches have understood that they have to take a very scientific approach. They accept more sports science. They ask for physio, injury management, performance testing, fitness and conditioning coach, said Malik, who won silver in the women’s shot put in Rio.

Paris 2024

PCI wants to map out a schedule for the Paris Paralympic Games early. It aims to host the national championships this month so that athletes can prepare for the event in Bahrain.

We pray that the pandemic will not be a nuisance as it has been in the past two years, and that the athletes can start training in the right events and classifications. We have some plans and hope more stakeholders come forward, hold our hands and give us financial support, because the Sports Ministries Target Olympic Podium Scheme is only for elite athletes and we (PCI) are responsible for creating and identifying new talent. That’s the goal now, Malik said.

We need to hold national championships and selection trials for the Bahrain event. We don’t want to keep our subjects at the end of the year, because then everything will be delayed.