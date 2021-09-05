Padres Daily: Imagine a nice win; defend, explain Hosmer; fast is good

Good morning,

The fathers have won. By many.

They scored in their last two at bats and pulled away for a 10-2 win over the Houston Astros. (Here’s my game story, which focuses largely on Joe Musgrove’s fresh start and his work on one of the best seasons a Padres pitcher has ever had.)

Strange how much fun it seemed like the Padres were towards the end.

You definitely felt it, Jayce Tingler said.

There’s no arguing that the Padres has been looking flat lately. They played boring, lost baseball. They haven’t had any fun.

As we’ve discussed a few times here, there’s a danger of giving too much importance or interpretation to a team’s behavior when it’s in losing panties.

It’s pretty simple.

It looks better when you win, Austin Nola noted yesterday afternoon.

The Padres didn’t look so jovial last night for much of the first 6 innings.

Then suddenly it was all Swagg Chain, dancing, jumping and laughing. As before.

hmm. What changed?

Two-run home runs by Manny Machado and Wil Myers in the seventh inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the eighth turned a two-run game into a loss.

Not too difficult to tell the chicken or the egg there.

Everyone always says that when teams are having a hard time, you should just go out and have fun, Myers said. Going 0-for-4 isn’t fun. You can’t pretend to have fun going 0-for-4. You can’t pretend to have fun when you have bad at bats. You can’t pretend to have fun when you lose. Winning races having fun. At the end of the day here in the big leagues there are a lot of times where there are games that are not fun and you have to take them apart, and that’s how it goes. You can’t just go out and have fun and expect results.

I think that’s the biggest misconception of fans and anyone else, the fact that having fun leads to hits. A lot of it is grinding out at bats. You could see the smile towards the end of the game when we were eight runs up, but still at that time I feel like we were squeezing out at bats. And you didn’t necessarily see the smile that often. It was more the focus. It’s really about squeezing out at bats. I mean, it is. That naturally leads to a smile. But at the end of the day, it’s all about squeezing out at bats.

Last night was the Padres’ biggest margin since they defeated the Washington Nationals 24-8 on July 16. It was their first 10-run game since July 17, also against the Nationals. Heading into last night, the Padres had won just 16 times in 40 games since then, with only six of the wins decided by more than three runs.

That’s because the Padres haven’t scored much, and they haven’t scored in more than a few innings per game.

In their most ongoing collective slump of the season, the Padres have batted .207 while playing 6-15 since August 11. Last night, it marked only the second time in that period that they scored in both of their last two at bats. Both games were victories. They scored in only 13 of their games after the fifth inning, including four of the wins. They scored only six times in three or more innings, including four wins.

Myers said: I think one of the things we’ve done today that we haven’t done recently is continue to add runs to some daggers late in the game.

Pleasure.

A little more about playing Hos

Padres first base coach Wayne Kirby ran into some fans who yelled at Eric Hosmer in the dugout during last night’s game. The fans let Hosmer know they didn’t like the way they felt he played Friday night, essentially accusing him of not trying.

Kirby told fans to stop several times while defending Hosmer. Kirby seemed a little flippant the first time he yelled at the fans. The second time, he was stern and threatened to throw them out of the ballpark.

As for the particular game that rocked a lot of fans in Friday’s fourth inning, I spent time before last night’s game asking baseball people what the reality was of a game where it very much seemed like Hosmer hadn’t rushed to play it. to cover first base.

After speaking to a number of men who have forgotten about baseball more than most of us will ever know, it seems that some qualified criticism of the game in the fourth inning was warranted. As I wrote yesterday, Hosmer didn’t come back to cover the bag as soon as he could have. This is a pennant race. That play could have been made.

That said, it was the pitcher’s responsibility to cover first base, especially with Hosmer positioned deep at the start of the action and as Hosmer initially made a move to try and catch the line drive. So essentially Hosmer was the cheater there because he turned around, didn’t see pitcher Jake Arrieta coming and still tried to cover the sack.

Some complications arose when second baseman Ha-seong Kim made the nice running grab of the line drive into rightfield. First, Arrieta is recovering from a hamstring injury. Second, he’s new to the Padres, so he’s not used to an infielder standing in shallow right field making that kind of play.

It could be argued that it was a blunder not to have Arrieta and/or Hosmer prepared for such a play, and to ensure that they were aware of the cover orders.

Fast work

Tim Hill and Pierce Johnson played big roles in fast-paced gigs last night.

Hill relieved Musgrove with one out and a runner on first base in the sixth inning. Hills’ first delivery to Kyle Tucker was hit on the right side, where Adam Frazier fielded it to start an inning-ending double play.

Dinelson Lamet led off the seventh inning and took two outs with two outs before being replaced by Pierce Johnson. It took Johnson two throws to get the dangerous Alex Bregman into midfield with a flyout.

For as much as they’ve been doing all year, it’s nice for them to be able to take those quick trips and come in and come right out the gate, Musgrove said.

Both appearances protected a 4-2 lead with the equalizing goal at the plate.

Tingler said: I really thought (both) was spinning or holding the momentum in our dugout.

facts

The Padres improved to 12-1 when Tatis and Machado had multiple hits. They are 4-0 if they both hit home runs. Both were 2-for-4 last night.

Tatis also ran twice. It was the first time he reached base four times in a game since August 15, his first game back from his most recent stay on the injured list. He has played 13 such games this season, the most on the team.

Last night marked only the second time in 21 games that the Padres have overcome a two-run deficit and won.

Nolas single in the second inning gave him his 28th RBI of the season (in only 138 at bats and with only one homerun). He hits .500 (21-for-42) with runners in scoring position.

Tommy Pham hit clean-up and was 0-for-3 with a walk in his first start in a week. He did make a sliding catch into left field and caught two other line drives.

Jake Cronenworth was 1-for-4 with a walk. He also grounded out with an exit speed of 106.7 mph, the hardest ball he’s put into play since August 12. Cronenworth is hitting .178 (13-for-73) since August 13.

The Padres are half a game behind the Reds in the race for the National Leagues second wildcard spot. Since dropping out of the playoff position for the first time in four months on August 22, the Padres have won just once in a day when the Reds lost. (They also won on a day when the Reds weren’t playing.)

Well, that’s it for me. Day game today.

Talk to you tomorrow.