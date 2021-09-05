Three arrested for defrauding 10 lakh youths for a spot on state cricket team, Gurgaon police investigate wider connection





Gurgaon police on Saturday arrested three individuals who allegedly defrauded an aspiring cricketer of Rs 10 lakh by promising him a place in cricket teams and tournaments at the national and national level. Police said on the face of it the investigation suggests that the accused, who run a sports management company on Sohna Road, allegedly defrauded several gullible individuals of lakhs by boasting of ties to state-level cricket officials. The accused Ashutosh Bora, Chitra Bora and Nitin Jha were arrested Saturday from a hotel on MG Road after a raid. Several mobile phones, laptop computers, Rs 4 lakh in cash and 58 grams of ganja were recovered from their possession, police said. The suspects have a criminal history and were booked in April for being offered a spot on a Mumbai cricket team, police said. Investigation was conducted by the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW)-2 after an aspiring cricketer, Anshul Raj, a resident of New Palam Vihar, lodged a complaint with Sector 50 police station on Aug. 24, alleging that the accused had killed him. had cheated. Rs 10 lakh after promising his selection in a state cricket team. Police had registered an FIR against five people on charges of fraud, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy in the case. According to the FIR, Raj had stated that the accused boasted of ties to several big names in cricket and state associations and sold him dreams of playing for the national cricket team if he played his cards right. The accused gave me a forged letter from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stating that I had been selected to represent the senior state under-23 team for Col CK Nayudu Trophy as a guest player. The letter had official signatures and an HPCA stamp, all of which were forged. They told me my selection was conditional on paying Rs 10 lakh, the complainant claimed. The complainant further stated that he came from a poor family but that they borrowed money from friends and relatives to pay the amount in installments to make his dream come true. I was taken to Himachal Pradesh for a match and was told I was a standby player. They gave me gear and a dress and put me in a hotel for several days. But when I was not informed about a match, the accused apologized and claimed that some local players had objected to my selection because I was from another state and an anti-corruption commission was investigating my case, the complainant in the FIR had said , adding that he later learned that he had been defrauded and that no such letter had been sent by HPCA. A police officer familiar with the investigation said: The three suspects had been staying at the hotel for months. It is suspected that they conned several aspiring cricketers with the lure of selection into national and state-level teams through connections, in the form of running a sports and event management company. The accused shared stories of chatter with key officials in the cricket administration and promised selections by making deals. Police said Ashutosh Bora and Nitin Jha were brought before a magistrate on Saturday night and sent to police for two days, while Chitra Bora was sent to judicial custody. Inspector Bijender Kumar, responsible, EOW-2, said: Some of the accomplices of the accused have gone into hiding. We are questioning the accused to determine whether cricket administration officials or coaches had any contact with the accused. The accused also filed a previous FIR against them in Mumbai. We verify all the facts of the case. A separate case under the NDPS Act was registered at the DLF Phase 1 Police Station, police said.

