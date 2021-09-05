Miami Football Season Not Determined After One Game Manny Diaz Correctly Says





The Miami football team’s 44-13 loss to Alabama in the opening game of the 2021 season was devastating. The victory of the Crimson Tide blowout will not determine how Miami will play for the rest of the season, as correctly stated by Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz. How Miami responds next is critical. Miami responded to a 42-17 loss to Clemson last season by winning the next five games. Keeping the hurricanes focused and looking out for the Appalachian State on Saturday. Miami was outclassed and overwhelmed against the premier program in college football. The game will slow the rest of the season for Miami. Appalachian State won the opener on Thursday 33-19 against East Carolina. Miami is favorite in every other game this season according to the ESPN Football Power Index. The Hurricanes still have a lot to clear up for Saturday. Each list is extensive, but both Miami lines and the secondary were surpassed. The Hurricanes must control the line of scrimmage against the Appalachian State. Miami needs the crowd behind them. The Hurricanes play their first home game in front of a packed home crowd since a 52-27 win over Louisville in November 2019. Manny Diaz spoke on the mental state of Miami after Alabama. “College football is known for the overreaction after week 1. That’s not what this team is about. You just don’t get your story written after one game in the season. We’re just not there yet. The guys in the locker room, what happened today will bring them even closer together. Like I said, we have a whole range of games for the home. It is important for us to stand in front of our fans. Our fans, I thought, were great to have them there tonight. D’Eriq King has never played at Hard Rock Stadium with our fans in it. We need to have a great atmosphere this Saturday night. The story of this team isn’t even close to being written yet, and we have a lot of guys who take a lot of pride in making sure it goes the way they want it to.” The Miami soccer team needs the crowd behind them. Every loss of a hurricane brings a parade of negativity across every aspect of the Miami football program’s caretakers. Night games are special to Hurricanes home games, be it the Orange Bowl or the Hard Rock Stadium. The 2017 season proved that. Miami needs consistency this season, especially at home. The Hurricanes will have to take on Appalachian State and show that the loss to Alabama will not be the story of their 2021 season. Of D’Eriq King as the quarterback and the team leader off the field, Miami should focus on the Mountaineers.

