Sports
Despite heavy turnover, high expectations of Sewickley girls tennis
Through:
Sunday 5 September 2021 | 11:01 am
In his 29th season at Sewickley Academy, Whitney Snyder went through one of the most challenging, bizarre years he’s been through since founding the Panthers girls’ tennis team as one of the premier programs in the district.
And covid-19 was not the only obstacle.
“I thought our team played great considering a lot of things,” said Snyder, who also runs the very successful boys’ program at Sewickley. “First of all, our number 1 player, Evelyn Safar, has moved to North Allegheny. Had she been there I would have had six seniors, all starting. Some teams would not have responded to that. Our kids really won and took up the challenge.”
“And the fact that we could play tennis at all was such a blessing. I think the girls performed at a very high level.”
They certainly did, despite having a shot at a four-peat being stopped by Knoch, the girls’ first-time Class 2A champion, in an epic final at Shady Side Academy.
“It was a 3 hours and 37 minutes game,” said Snyder. “It was such a good sporting event for everyone there – coaches, parents, kids. Everyone fought. It went on forever. It was probably the longest high school tennis game of all time. Everyone was invested.”
One of the centers of the marathon competition was Sewickley’s lone non-senior starter, Ashley Close, who is now entering her second year as the team’s top singles player.
“It was all pretty new to me, but the experience was great,” said Close. “The person I played with, (Knoch’s) Brooke Bauer, is a great player. I train with her all the time, so I knew it was going to be a long and brutal match. Even though I lost, it was a great learning experience .
“It was definitely a motivation for me to try harder, train harder, so maybe this year we can beat Knoch and maybe go to states.”
Snyder has to find replacements for his senior-laden 2020 roster, but he will have plenty of options.
“Thirty girls came out for tennis this year,” he said. “Sewickley Academy is one of the smallest Class A schools and 30 girls come to play tennis?”
That’s about 30% of Sewickley Academy’s female enrollments.
Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova is expected to play a big part, as is Close’s sister, Kirsten, a freshman.
But it will be the slightly older Close who will undoubtedly lead the way for the Panthers.
“Because I play as (No. 1 singles), I definitely play a much better league than last year,” said Ashley Close, who is also an accomplished lacrosse player. “So I think my goal is to stick to it and put in a good fight in every match I play. When we play against Knoch, our team’s goal is to beat them. It’s definitely going to be a close, intense competition. But that’s our goal.”
Sewickley has won eight WPIAL titles since 2006 with Snyder at the helm. He has also led the boys’ team to a remarkable 23 championships in the last 26 seasons played.
“Whitney is great,” said Close. “He is more than just a tennis coach. He is moral support. After I lost my match (to Knoch), he called me almost every day for two weeks to ask if I was okay, what he could do better and what I thought of his coaching.
“He’s more than just a coach. He’s a friend, and he’s someone I look up to personally.”
For Snyder, friendship is the key to building and continuing Sewickley’s culture and tradition.
“I want more children to have a positive experience rather than fewer children,” he said. “I want the girls to feel like they’re part of a close-knit sorority. But we do it in a competitive environment, yes that’s important, but that’s not number 1.
“It’s not about the championships. It’s about the relationships. When you invest in each other, you naturally work harder for the kids around you and are willing to put your ego aside, work on weaknesses, accept what the coach says and be a team. When you do all that, it’s a lot of fun.”
Tags: Sewickley Academy
Sources
2/ https://tribhssn.triblive.com/despite-heavy-turnover-expectations-high-for-sewickley-girls-tennis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]