Despite heavy turnover, high expectations of Sewickley girls tennis

Sunday 5 September 2021 | 11:01 am

Chaz Palla | Tribune Review Ashley Close of Sewickley Academy plays against Brooke Bauer of Knoch during the 2020 Girls WPIAL Class 2A Team Championships at Shady Side Academy.

In his 29th season at Sewickley Academy, Whitney Snyder went through one of the most challenging, bizarre years he’s been through since founding the Panthers girls’ tennis team as one of the premier programs in the district.

And covid-19 was not the only obstacle.

“I thought our team played great considering a lot of things,” said Snyder, who also runs the very successful boys’ program at Sewickley. “First of all, our number 1 player, Evelyn Safar, has moved to North Allegheny. Had she been there I would have had six seniors, all starting. Some teams would not have responded to that. Our kids really won and took up the challenge.”

“And the fact that we could play tennis at all was such a blessing. I think the girls performed at a very high level.”

They certainly did, despite having a shot at a four-peat being stopped by Knoch, the girls’ first-time Class 2A champion, in an epic final at Shady Side Academy.

“It was a 3 hours and 37 minutes game,” said Snyder. “It was such a good sporting event for everyone there – coaches, parents, kids. Everyone fought. It went on forever. It was probably the longest high school tennis game of all time. Everyone was invested.”

One of the centers of the marathon competition was Sewickley’s lone non-senior starter, Ashley Close, who is now entering her second year as the team’s top singles player.

“It was all pretty new to me, but the experience was great,” said Close. “The person I played with, (Knoch’s) Brooke Bauer, is a great player. I train with her all the time, so I knew it was going to be a long and brutal match. Even though I lost, it was a great learning experience .

“It was definitely a motivation for me to try harder, train harder, so maybe this year we can beat Knoch and maybe go to states.”

Snyder has to find replacements for his senior-laden 2020 roster, but he will have plenty of options.

“Thirty girls came out for tennis this year,” he said. “Sewickley Academy is one of the smallest Class A schools and 30 girls come to play tennis?”

That’s about 30% of Sewickley Academy’s female enrollments.

Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova is expected to play a big part, as is Close’s sister, Kirsten, a freshman.

But it will be the slightly older Close who will undoubtedly lead the way for the Panthers.

“Because I play as (No. 1 singles), I definitely play a much better league than last year,” said Ashley Close, who is also an accomplished lacrosse player. “So I think my goal is to stick to it and put in a good fight in every match I play. When we play against Knoch, our team’s goal is to beat them. It’s definitely going to be a close, intense competition. But that’s our goal.”

Sewickley has won eight WPIAL titles since 2006 with Snyder at the helm. He has also led the boys’ team to a remarkable 23 championships in the last 26 seasons played.

“Whitney is great,” said Close. “He is more than just a tennis coach. He is moral support. After I lost my match (to Knoch), he called me almost every day for two weeks to ask if I was okay, what he could do better and what I thought of his coaching.

“He’s more than just a coach. He’s a friend, and he’s someone I look up to personally.”

For Snyder, friendship is the key to building and continuing Sewickley’s culture and tradition.

“I want more children to have a positive experience rather than fewer children,” he said. “I want the girls to feel like they’re part of a close-knit sorority. But we do it in a competitive environment, yes that’s important, but that’s not number 1.

“It’s not about the championships. It’s about the relationships. When you invest in each other, you naturally work harder for the kids around you and are willing to put your ego aside, work on weaknesses, accept what the coach says and be a team. When you do all that, it’s a lot of fun.”

