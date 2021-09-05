No. 1 UNC Beats Field Hockey at Ivy/ACC Crossover





Next game: drexel 9/10/2021 | 03:00 ESPN+ PRINCETON, NJ The University of Pennsylvania hockey team closed the opening weekend of the 2021 season with a 9-1 loss to #1 North Carolina on Sunday as part of the Ivy League/ACC Conference Crossover at Bedford Field on the Princeton campus. The Quakers (0-2) fought hard against the three-time defending champion Tar Heels (2-2). Junior Sydney Huang had Penn’s goal in the game when she found the back of the cage on a penalty corner deflection. Captain Gracen Banks picked up the assist on Hunag’s third quarter count. Quaker Note Meal * After earning her first point as a Quaker on Friday with an assist to the team’s lone marker, Huang scored her first collegiate goal for Penn. * Gracen Banks registered her first assist of the year and fifth of her career on Huang’s goal. *In the cage, Sabien Paumen got the start for Red and Blue and she made one save in 45 minutes of action. sophomore Hayley Hayden made her collegiate debut, playing the fourth quarter for the Quakers. * Sophie Freedman had a defensive save for Penn in the fourth quarter. It was the first of her career. *The Quakers took two penalty corners, while North Carolina had 10. *Penn had three shots in the match as Huang, Banks and Lis Zandbergen they all had one. How it happened North Carolina took the final lead after just over four minutes into the game when top-ranked Tar Heels scored from a corner. UNC added two more marks during the opening stanza, one of which was from a corner, to hold onto a 3-0 lead after 15 minutes. The Tar Heels extended their lead to five heads in the half thanks to adding a few goals in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Penn started off with some aggressive play as the Quakers narrowed the deficit with an early goal. 3rd Q | TARGET! Sydney Huang get the Quakers on the board! Gracen Banks grabs the assist! North Carolina 5, Penn 1#FightOnPenn ???? pic.twitter.com/rVNuCTAdvp Penn Field Hockey (@PennFieldHockey) September 5, 2021 Huang started the penalty corner with a pass to the top of the circle, then charged toward the goal and tipped a shot into the top of the cage to get the Quakers on the board. After Penn’s goal, North Carolina answered with three unanswered to extend the lead to seven at 8-1. To open the last frame of the day, Hayley Hayden came in to play the goal for Penn. 4th Q | We have some change in the cage to start the frame… Hayley Hayden makes her collegiate debut. North Carolina 9, Penn 1#FightOnPenn ???? pic.twitter.com/2qI1R9Nojn Penn Field Hockey (@PennFieldHockey) September 5, 2021 North Carolina capped the score on the day with a goal on a penalty stroke. #FightOnPenn

