TOKYO 2020: Tokyo says goodbye to Paralymipcs
BIG WINNERS:
While China topped the medal list with 207, including 96 gold medals, a record 86 teams won medals this year, including Taiwan with a bronze.
Tokyo said goodbye to the Paralympic Games in spectacular fashion yesterday as organizers hailed the Games delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic as the most important edition ever.
Fifteen gold medals were awarded on the final day of action, drawing the curtain on a match in which a record 86 teams won medals and 62 claimed at least one gold.
China topped the medal tally with 207, including 96 golds, followed by Great Britain, the United States and the Russian team.
The Taiwanese Tien Shiau-wen won the country medal at the Games: bronze in the women’s singles class 10 table tennis last Saturday.
With the sporting action over, attention turned to the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, where the Games started 12 days earlier with howling guitars and neon-striped performers.
In total there were 163 delegations, one less than the London record of 2012, although not all teams attended in person.
International Paralympic Committee (IPC) chairman Andrew Parsons said the high turnout in Tokyo is proof that the Paralympic movement is stronger than ever before.
I have no doubt that this was the most important edition of the Paralympic Games, because of the pandemic, because we gave 1.2 billion people with disabilities a voice, he said.
Among the athletes competing in Tokyo were two from Afghanistan, who made a dramatic arrival as the Games were already underway after being evacuated from Kabul.
Taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and sprinter Hossain Rasouli, who competed in the long jump, carried the Afghan flag into the stadium for the closing ceremony.
During the opening ceremony, the flag was symbolically displayed, carried by a Japanese volunteer.
The sporty days started with the early morning marathon events, with Swiss wheelchair master Marcel Hug defending his T54 crown.
Silver Bullet Hug hit an early gap on the field and ran the last two kilometers uphill away from silver medalist Zhang Yong.
I don’t know how to feel. I’m just tired. Empty, said Hug, who won the sixth Paralympic gold of his career in a time of 1 hour, 24 minutes and 2 seconds.
In the women’s T54 marathon, Australian Madison de Rozario clung to the finish ahead of Swiss great Manuela Schaer, taking the gold by just one second.
That was the longest 500 meters of my life, De Rozario told reporters after finishing in a Paralympic record of 1:38.11.
That finish couldn’t come soon enough, she added.
Organizers had urged local residents to stay home and watch the action on TV, but the candy store owner, Atsushi Nishimura, said he was happy to see it live in Tokyo’s Asakusa district.
We could have enjoyed the Olympic and Paralympic Games differently if they hadn’t been during a pandemic, but I think it was good for us to be able to host the events, he said.
Elsewhere, the US defeated China 3-1 to take gold in women’s sitting volleyball, with the two teams meeting in the final for the fourth consecutive Games.
The Americans had ended China’s run of three consecutive golds in Rio five years ago, and once again had the upper hand after establishing an early two-set lead.
The US also claimed gold in men’s wheelchair basketball, beating Japan 64-60 after a comeback in the fourth quarter.
While shooting, Slovakian Veronika Vadovicova won the SH1 final with a mixed 50-meter rifle, beating Sweden’s Anna Normann and Spaniard Juan Antonio Saavedra Reinaldo.
Badminton, which made its Paralympic debut in Tokyo, finished with seven golds, with Japan and China dominating on the final day.
Taiwanese Fang Jen-yu advanced to the bronze medal match in the men’s singles SU5, but eventually fell to the world number 3, Suryo Nugroho of Indonesia.
Additional reporting by staff writer
