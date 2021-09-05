4 sightings of Illini’s loss to UTSA

Illinois football dropped to 1-1 on Saturday’s season as they dropped a close game against a tough UTSA program.

This was a heavy loss after beating Nebraska the week before. The Illini played decent against the Cornhuskers, but the Roadrunners were a better team. They were more experienced and generally a more talented team. Illinois did that on saturday night.

Here are four observations of the Illinois football loss for UTSA.

1. Optically that was a big loss

I know that UTSA is a program with real talent. They have returned a lot of experience for their 2021 campaign.

UTSA also had a good year in 2020. They finished 7-4 in the regular season, then fell just short of No. 19 Louisiana in a bowl game. UTSA is a good team, that’s for sure. But this loss doesn’t look good for the Illini.

If you’re someone who really looked at how talented UTSA was on paper, don’t be alarmed by this loss. But most people just overlooked UTSA, which is why this loss looks terrible for those people because it’s the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The Bret Bielema era has only just begun. I understand that and things will continue to improve every week. He has a roster full of players he didn’t recruit who didn’t play under him. It takes time to gel. The only concern I have about the loss perspective for UTSA is with recruitment.

It was hard enough for Bielema to recruit players for Illinois based on the loss over the past ten years, and now a heavy loss for UTSA must hurt a bit when it comes to the hiring process.

Eventually Bielema will recover from this loss. It’s just a minor speed bump in the reconstruction.