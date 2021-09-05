US Open tennis live updates: Reilly Opelka fined for bag

Reilly Opelka is guaranteed to exit the US Open with $265,000 before reaching the round of 16, and the number 22 will earn more if he beats unseeded Lloyd Harris on Monday. But part of Opelkas’ prize money will go towards paying a $10,000 fine for going to court on Saturday for his match against Nikoloz Basilashvili with a bag with a logo that was too big under Grand Slam rules. .

Opelka, a Michigan native living in Delray Beach, Florida, and ranked No. 24 in the world, carried a pink bag with a logo that read Tim Van Laere Gallery. According to its website, the gallery is located in Antwerp, Belgium, and showcases established and emerging contemporary artists.

According to the arcane rules for displaying sponsor logos by players, the font size of the words on the bag was too large and Opelka was fined under section C of the Grand Slam code. He went to Twitter to announce the bizarre punishment.

Ticket sales for the US Open must be struggling this year. 10K for a pink bag, at least it looked flying, he said on Twitter, adding a few emojis and the hashtag #corporate.

During a press conference on Saturday, he called the fine a bit harsh, a bit exaggerated. He added: My job is not to measure logos. It just isn’t. My job is to win matches. I have bigger things to worry about. For the referee to tell me my job is to measure a logo, no, clearly not. It’s his job. I’m trying to beat Basilashvili and make it to the round of 16 of a Grand Slam.

Our prize money has been reduced for over a year and a half, but our fines have been increased. I don’t want to point fingers at other players, or try to throw someone under the bus. But there are people who have gotten away with much worse with a much lower fine.

Want to take our prize money all the time? I think they are making up for lost ticket sales from last year, I think. I would like to see it donated elsewhere. We’ve had a few tragedies here in the United States over the past few weeks. If they want to take 10K from me, they better not go to a big company. That’s my thought.

The American Tennis Assn. publishes a list of penalties incurred at the Open for offenses such as racket abuse, uttering audible obscenities, receiving coaching, and unsportsmanlike conduct. Opelka’s fine is the largest to date. Twenty male players have been fined and four female players have been fined.

Former world No. 1 Andy Roddick suggested that the gallery would take advantage of the worldwide exposure Opelka had provided. The press stories the big man is getting for this company from his $10K fine is totally worth it, Roddick said on Twitter. If I’m the company, I’ll pay the fine for him and have him take the bag out again for the next game.

—

Opelka is one of four Americans left in singles when the fourth round begins. The others are Frances Tiafoe, who was scheduled to take on Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime later Sunday, Sacramento’s Jenson Brooksby and Shelby Rogers, who upset No. 1 Ash Barty on Saturday night. Brooksby, 20, is the youngest American to reach the round of 16 since Roddick did so in 2002 at the age of 20.

American Jack Socks’ bid to reach the fourth round ended late Saturday when a leg injury forced him to withdraw from his match against No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany. Zverev went on, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 2-1 (retired).

I think Jack played the best set of tennis I’ve ever seen him play. I made one unforced error in the whole set and lost it 6-3 with no real chances, Zverev said. If he had lasted, I probably wouldn’t have won the match. If he gets injured it’s a shame because otherwise it would have been an incredible game I think.

Elina Svitolina extends winning streak with victory over Simona Halep

Elina Svitolina reacts against Simona Halep during the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday in New York. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

No. 5 seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine extended her winning streak to nine games with an authoritative 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 12 Simona Halep of Romania on Sunday. Svitolina, the first woman to reach the quarterfinals, has not lost a set here.

Halep did well to get this far. She missed the French Open and Wimbledon due to a torn calf muscle, and she wasn’t as fit as she knew she needed to be to get far at the US Open. Still, she found reasons for optimism.

If you don’t have many matches, you are always a little stressed before the match. But overall, I think I’ve done well here, and I’m actually looking forward to it with positive thoughts, she said.

I’m positive about how I played, how I feel. No pain, no injury. So this is the most important. Now I need a little rest and to reflect a little bit on what to do better against her next time because it was always a tough match with her. But yeah, it’s normal that she had a better chance today because she played so much this year and she had a lot of confidence. So yeah, I think it was a good day.

Halep also said she would normally play at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which was postponed to October this year due to pandemic reasons, but she will consult with her team and see how she feels before deciding whether to participate. .