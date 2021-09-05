Max Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix to the delight of home fans





A sea of ​​orange-clad fans roared loudly as Red Bull’s Verstappen took the checkered flag at Zandvoort, while orange torches also went off from the stands after the first Dutch GP since 1985.

Verstappen started the race on pole and finished more than 20 seconds ahead of champions rival Hamilton, whose Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third on the podium.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was fourth, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fifth.

“Of course expectations were very high going into the weekend and it is never easy to live up to that,” said 23-year-old Verstappen after the win. “I’m so happy to win here and take the lead in the championship. It’s just a great day with the whole crowd here. It’s unbelievable.” In a hard-fought championship, Verstappen climbs to the top of the drivers’ standings with 224.5 points, while Hamilton is second with 221.5 points. While Bottas was briefly in the lead at one point as Verstappen and Hamilton both pitted, the race always seemed to turn into a firefight between the two championship leaders, who soon overtook the Finn after their pit stops. Hamilton followed his rival throughout the 72-lap race as both drivers’ teams chose a two-stop strategy, but Hamilton admitted afterwards that his Mercedes just wasn’t fast enough on the day. “I gave it my all today, in full, I pushed as hard as I could, but they were just too fast for us,” said the seven-time F1 champion. Hamilton did take an extra point for the championship by setting the fastest lap time of the day over Bottas on his final lap after pitting for soft tires. The win was Verstappen’s seventh of the season and fifth of the last seven races as he chases his first F1 championship title – although the win he took at the Belgian GP last week was only worth half the usual points in rainy conditions Three consecutive weekends of F1 action conclude next week at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the 14th race of the season.

