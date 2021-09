Peter Wynne-Thomas, archivist who amassed a formidable collection of cricket books and memorabilia obituaries

Wynne-Thomas, known to colleagues as Whiz, was a treasure trove of esoteric facts. Garry Sobers (a great figure at Trent Bridge), he noted in passing, scored 247 more first-class runs than Donald Bradman, while George V became the first member of the Royal Family to visit a cricket ground outside London in 1928. . The door to Wynne-Thomass library-cum-office was open to all. After an elderly man appeared and introduced himself as a relative of Arthur Shrewsbury, Wynne-Thomas took the opportunity to track down other surviving relatives to create a family tree for a book entitled Give Me Arthur, WG Graces replies when was asked to nominate his own family. favorite cricketer. I have tried to collect the details of all Nottinghamshire players. I would knock on doors to find sons, grandsons, great-grandsons of cricketers, any family, Wynne-Thomas recalled. I’ve been going through papers that span 100 years from the 1780s. I was trying to find out which villages the players came from, if there were any notes on them. I have collected a large stack of notebooks. Another project was inspired by an England and Wales Cricket Board figure for the number of recreational cricketers in England. It was said to be about 290,000, Wynne-Thomas recalled. I thought this was complete nonsense. We don’t even know how many cricket clubs we have in Nottingham, how can anyone know about all of England? So I started going through Nottinghamshire and noted the location of the cricket grounds to get an idea of ​​how many people were playing there. People started coming into the library at Trent Bridge and talking about a site in so-and-so village. I counted 463 in my living memory and 190 odd modern ones. I made drawings of each. When Wynne-Thomas was not at home or at Trent Bridge, he was a watercolorist. Even then, in snowy weather, he would be pulled to the ground to paint the scene for his own Christmas card. He portrayed himself as having an irrational love for cricket and typewriters. Medical textbooks have totally failed to discover a cure. Cartoons provide temporary relief. Peter Wynne-Thomas was appointed BEM in 2019. By then he was chairman of the second largest cricket library in the world after Lords. His first wife, Margaret Barnett, died him; he is survived by his second wife, Edith, and by a daughter from his first marriage. Peter Wynne-Thomas, born July 30, 1934, died July 15, 2021

