Week 1 winners and losers

Who took the lead and who left something to be desired in the final weekend of Mountain West football?

Some encouragement and some disappointments from the week that was.

With 12 games scheduled in Week 1, the Mountain West Conference certainty in its first full weekend of action packed college football came with high expectations. What we got after 12 games was…definitely more mixed.

Here are the winners and losers of Week 1 of Mountain West football.

1. New Mexico’s young offensive talent.

One look at Lobos’ opening depth chart made you think that head coach Danny Gonzales and offensive coordinator Derek Warehime were feeling very good about the program’s most recent recruiting class and, on Saturday against Houston Baptist, the early returns looked promising.

Three real freshmen made an important contribution to UNM’s victory over the Huskies on Thursday. While the racing game was more fine than fantastic, real freshman Aaron Dumas led the way with 57 yards on 15 carries. However, wide receivers Luke Wysong and Keyonta Lanier emerged as the favorite targets of new quarterback Terry Wilson with nine combined catches for 120 yards and a touchdown, good for all four of UNM’s explosive plays through the air (15 yards or more). There is of course still a lot of work to be done, but for a week the foundation of the future was fully visible.

This QB1 is pretty good!

Terry Wilson Keyonta Lanier for the WIDE OPEN TD.#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/hI57YEGBiv — New Mexico Soccer (@UNMLoboFB) September 3, 2021

2. Utah State Defensive End Patrick Joyner Jr.

The Aggies’ defenses led the charge in their late-night turmoil over Washington state, and none stood out more than the Miami (FL) transfer. His two tackles for losses, one of which was the first of nine USU made in the game and the second resulted in a safety in the second quarter, set the tone for a team that looked reborn on both sides of the ball.

3. Fresno State Defense End Arron Mosby.

After opening the year with a scoop-and-score defensive touchdown in Week 0 against UConn, Mosby went out against the Oregon Ducks and had a great encore. Although the Bulldogs narrowly missed a stunning upset on Saturday afternoon, he helped the defensive line overcome some early shakiness by racking up 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an awkward recovery.

1. Colorado State Front Seven. It’s one thing to lose to an FCS team – six different FBS teams did just that in Week 1 – but it’s another to literally run out of your own building. South Dakota State leaned on its dynamic running back duo, Pierre Strong Jr. and Isaiah Davis, and they averaged 8.25 yards per carry against what was considered one of the better lines of defense in the Mountain West.

Scott Patchan played a pretty good game individually (four tackles, three quarterback hurries, one TFL), but the Rams did little damage as a unit with just three tackles for a loss. They need to quickly rediscover their discipline and physicality or it could be another long season in the Mountain West.

Touchdown, Jackrabbits! Pierre Strong, Jr. through the left and misses from 48 meters. South Dakota State 7,

Colorado State 0

2:22 to play in the first quarter Video: @FS1 #GoJacks pic.twitter.com/H65Xdh0GTh — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) September 4, 2021

2. Boise State running backs Andrew Van Buren and Cyrus Habibi-Likio. When it was announced shortly before Thursday’s kickoff that George Holani and center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez would miss the game with an injury, many people’s thoughts can probably be summed up like this: “Uh oh.”

Sure enough, the Broncos running game was once again reduced to a plodding mess in their loss to UCF. Van Buren had a 22-yard run… then had nine runs for four yards. Habibi-Likio didn’t fare much better with a long run of nine yards and only 23 yards out of 12 in total. The Knights also amassed nine tackles for a loss, putting Boise State in far too many third-and-long scenarios that Hank Bachmeier struggled to overcome.

3. San Diego State quarterback Jordon Brookshire. When Aztec head coach Brady Hoke announced that Brookshire had won the QB1 job over Lucas Johnson and Jalen Mayden, he hoped he could see more of the strength and efficiency the team had seen from last year’s loss at the end. of the season to BYU. What they got against the state of New Mexico was, well…

Let’s put it this way. To finish 6-for-19 with 76 yards and one interception, let alone against one of the worst teams at the FBS level, is worse than unacceptable. Hoke and Offensive Coordinator Jeff Hecklinski seem determined to see him through the fray, which is to their credit, but SDSU will need more of its quarterback to stop Greg Bell from doing all the heavy lifting and establishing himself as a top contender this year. autumn.