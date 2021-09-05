Sports
Week 1 winners and losers
Who took the lead and who left something to be desired in the final weekend of Mountain West football?
Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire
Some encouragement and some disappointments from the week that was.
With 12 games scheduled in Week 1, the Mountain West Conference certainty in its first full weekend of action packed college football came with high expectations. What we got after 12 games was…definitely more mixed.
Here are the winners and losers of Week 1 of Mountain West football.
1. New Mexico’s young offensive talent.
One look at Lobos’ opening depth chart made you think that head coach Danny Gonzales and offensive coordinator Derek Warehime were feeling very good about the program’s most recent recruiting class and, on Saturday against Houston Baptist, the early returns looked promising.
Three real freshmen made an important contribution to UNM’s victory over the Huskies on Thursday. While the racing game was more fine than fantastic, real freshman Aaron Dumas led the way with 57 yards on 15 carries. However, wide receivers Luke Wysong and Keyonta Lanier emerged as the favorite targets of new quarterback Terry Wilson with nine combined catches for 120 yards and a touchdown, good for all four of UNM’s explosive plays through the air (15 yards or more). There is of course still a lot of work to be done, but for a week the foundation of the future was fully visible.
This QB1 is pretty good!
Terry Wilson Keyonta Lanier for the WIDE OPEN TD.#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/hI57YEGBiv
— New Mexico Soccer (@UNMLoboFB) September 3, 2021
2. Utah State Defensive End Patrick Joyner Jr.
The Aggies’ defenses led the charge in their late-night turmoil over Washington state, and none stood out more than the Miami (FL) transfer. His two tackles for losses, one of which was the first of nine USU made in the game and the second resulted in a safety in the second quarter, set the tone for a team that looked reborn on both sides of the ball.
*Alexa…play Safety Dance*@JoynerPatrick #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ytrsCYkLKX
— USU Football (@USUFootball) September 5, 2021
3. Fresno State Defense End Arron Mosby.
After opening the year with a scoop-and-score defensive touchdown in Week 0 against UConn, Mosby went out against the Oregon Ducks and had a great encore. Although the Bulldogs narrowly missed a stunning upset on Saturday afternoon, he helped the defensive line overcome some early shakiness by racking up 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an awkward recovery.
POCKET FUMBLE = BULLDOGS’ BAL
go after it @ArronMosby and @BIG_BRO_93 #GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/maooKN1pe4
— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) September 4, 2021
1. Colorado State Front Seven. It’s one thing to lose to an FCS team – six different FBS teams did just that in Week 1 – but it’s another to literally run out of your own building. South Dakota State leaned on its dynamic running back duo, Pierre Strong Jr. and Isaiah Davis, and they averaged 8.25 yards per carry against what was considered one of the better lines of defense in the Mountain West.
Scott Patchan played a pretty good game individually (four tackles, three quarterback hurries, one TFL), but the Rams did little damage as a unit with just three tackles for a loss. They need to quickly rediscover their discipline and physicality or it could be another long season in the Mountain West.
Touchdown, Jackrabbits!
Pierre Strong, Jr. through the left and misses from 48 meters.
South Dakota State 7,
Colorado State 0
2:22 to play in the first quarter
Video: @FS1 #GoJacks pic.twitter.com/H65Xdh0GTh
— SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) September 4, 2021
2. Boise State running backs Andrew Van Buren and Cyrus Habibi-Likio. When it was announced shortly before Thursday’s kickoff that George Holani and center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez would miss the game with an injury, many people’s thoughts can probably be summed up like this: “Uh oh.”
Sure enough, the Broncos running game was once again reduced to a plodding mess in their loss to UCF. Van Buren had a 22-yard run… then had nine runs for four yards. Habibi-Likio didn’t fare much better with a long run of nine yards and only 23 yards out of 12 in total. The Knights also amassed nine tackles for a loss, putting Boise State in far too many third-and-long scenarios that Hank Bachmeier struggled to overcome.
3. San Diego State quarterback Jordon Brookshire. When Aztec head coach Brady Hoke announced that Brookshire had won the QB1 job over Lucas Johnson and Jalen Mayden, he hoped he could see more of the strength and efficiency the team had seen from last year’s loss at the end. of the season to BYU. What they got against the state of New Mexico was, well…
Let’s put it this way. To finish 6-for-19 with 76 yards and one interception, let alone against one of the worst teams at the FBS level, is worse than unacceptable. Hoke and Offensive Coordinator Jeff Hecklinski seem determined to see him through the fray, which is to their credit, but SDSU will need more of its quarterback to stop Greg Bell from doing all the heavy lifting and establishing himself as a top contender this year. autumn.
Sources
2/ https://mwwire.com/2021/09/05/mountain-west-football-week-1-winners-and-losers-3/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]