EHS tennis goes 1-1 Friday; rain washes away saturday





EDWARDVILLE — The threat of rain didn’t stop tennis, but made it much more intense.

Rain was on the radar for Saturday, and maybe even most of Friday night, so the Heather Bradshaw Invitational was played in the “Fast4” style, which was meant to speed up the game and allow for more matches. Sets were played to four instead of the traditional six.

This was a last minute change due to the weather. Edwardsville opened with a 6-3 loss to Maine South before beating Clayton 9-0 in the nightcap on Friday. The Tigers were scheduled to play Southwestern Conference rival Belleville East on Saturday, but rain washed the game away.

EHS kicked off its Champions I flight with Hannah Colbert and Alyssa Wise in doubles against Maine South. Colbert and Wise rarely had miscues together and showed their chemistry with each other after every point. It doesn’t matter if the point was for or against them, they came together to encourage each other and pull each other up, eventually walking away with the win in the doubles. “It’s a really great performance from them,” said EHS coach David Lipe. “They beat two girls who are excellent players and that’s a quality win for them.” Edwardsville’s other two wins came in singles with Sophie Byron at number 4 and Gabi Hill at number 6. “We still have a long way to go and steps to take, but they’re improving every week and getting better,” Lipe said. Due to the promise of rain on Saturday, it was decided to play the second round on Friday. In the second round against Clayton, Colbert and Wise won both their doubles and their singles. “The competition is strong and very good,” said Lipe. “With schools like New Trier and Maine South, this makes this tournament very competitive.” Edwardsville also took singles wins from Zoe Byron at number 2, Sophie Byron at number 4, Ella Reed at number 5 and Hill at number 6. In doubles, Sophie Byron and Ella Reed won at number 2 and Zoe Byron and Gabi Hill won at number 3. The tournament itself is a living memorial to Heather Bradshaw, who died in a car accident in 2005. Bradshaw was the girl’s assistant tennis coach for three years before her death. “Remembering Heather (Bradshaw) is very important to us,” Lipe said. Growing up in eastern Illinois, Bradshaw was an avid tennis player as a member of the Apollo Conference All-Conference team. After graduating from Eastern Illinois University, Bradshaw began her career at EHS, where she worked as a speech pathologist and coach, where she was passionate about helping students overcome speech difficulties and motivating children to reach their potential on the tennis court. . “It was the worst moments of my career as a coach when I tried to get the team through that terrible situation,” said Lipe. Lipe added that Bradshaw’s stepfather, Dan, was in attendance and that the family appreciates the memorial. “It’s a good way for us to remember her,” Lipe said.

