Have you done the Milk Crate Challenge yet? I know I didn’t and if I catch my oldest offspring with it, Shell has something to do besides losing her phone.

It’s about stupid people who put milk crates in pyramid shape and try to walk from one side to the other without falling. Of course, many people have failed and ended up with all kinds of injuries as a result. I know I’m going to have a hard time negotiating with St. Peter thanks to my glee fetish, but I love seeing those who’ve missed the Tide Pods consumption craze writhing in pain and wondering where the heck they are. started while on his way to what is most likely hospitalized traction. Stay stylish, gang.

Anyway:

Fill your poor me

Remember those times when you woke up after a long night in the rec hockey tournament beer garden? That three-hour workout where you really feel the burn? Yes, get full.

Allow me to introduce you to Ibrahim Hamadto of Egypt. He is a table tennis player who competed in the 202(1) Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, which would be great enough. But take a closer look at Hamadto and you’ll see that he’s not just any table tennis player with a slight handicap. Look for his picture while enjoying this little musical interlude with bonus points if you can choose the song (Hint: the singer is Welsh):

(I feel like I’m in a timeless dream of light mists, of pale amber rose, I feel like I’m lost in a deep cloud of heavenly fragrance touching you)

Oh, 1996. Great year. Also a year in which I lost my courage one day in high school after a CPR class that went very wrong, have you found it? Yes, he has no arms after he lost them at age 10 due to a train accident. He plays with the racket in his mouth and is quite good at it. Since he has no hands to hold the ball, Hamadto has to put the ball on his foot and flip it high enough for him to make contact. He played in Class 6, which is for those who can walk but have limitations with their arms and legs, and would have been my favorite regardless of the outcome. Just remarkable stuff and the sort of thing that proves yet again that only 96.1 percent of sports resemble a horse byproduct.

The next time you think you’re having a hard time, think of people like Ibrahim Hamadto.

Proper etiquette, please

Whatever you think of golfer Bryson DeChambeau, I like him personally, you’re not doing what Patrick Cantlay did at the final round of the BMW Championship on August 29.

DeChambeau was making an approach shot on the 14th and out of the corner of his eye, he saw Cantlay rise up the fairway. DeChambeau asked him rather curtly to stop walking and you could see it rattled DeChambeau as he had to go back to his pre-shot routine. Now some of you are wondering what the problem is. Well, golf is a sport rooted in tradition and etiquette and one thing you just don’t do is something that interrupts or bothers someone else when trying to get a shot.

It’s right there with walking across someone’s line for a putt (spikes on the green) or having a conversation while someone is trying to shoot. It’s just plain rude and goes against what should happen on a golf course, regardless of whether you’re in it between zero and six beers.

I’m here with Team Bryson.

And finally

Good idea: Engage with fans.

Bad idea: Getting involved with fans by telling them they’re bad.

When fans pay their money to watch a sporting event, they will say something, whether it’s good or bad. That’s how it goes. However, the New York Mets thought they would be smart and let the fans know how much they appreciate the times they booed them.

If you’ve been paying attention, some players on that other baseball team in New York have given the thumbs down when they have a big hit. Why? Javy Baez says it all to let the fans know how they feel about being booed. He backed it up by reminding fans that he feels bad if he gets booed when he strikes and that he will do the same if he does something good.

That’s what fans do, Javy. They cheer when you do well and let you know when you do poorly. More often than not, fans just want to see a good try and if they don’t think it’s there, expect a few choice words. Dropping a deuce on your paying customers isn’t exactly the best way to do business.

Sounds like someone can’t handle playing in New York.

Until next time folks