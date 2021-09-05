Max Verstappen’s Dutch GP win exposed potential weaknesses at Mercedes

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — The sky was thick with orange smoke and a techno beat as Max Verstappen completed his victory lap at Zandvoort. The three-day celebration on the Dutch coast, which started as the first car left the pits on Friday morning, had reached its peak, with 70,000 people celebrating the first Dutch home win in Formula 1.

Given the hype surrounding Verstappen in the run-up to the Grand Prix – the first to be held in the Netherlands since 1985 – it seemed inconceivable that anyone other than the Dutchman would win on Sunday. But in its own words, Mercedes has made it much easier for Verstappen than necessary.

While Red Bull undoubtedly had a pace advantage over Zandvoort, Mercedes had the strategic upper hand thanks to two cars up front compared to Verstappen’s lone Red Bull. Verstappen’s team-mate, Sergio Perez, was eliminated in the first stage of qualifying on Saturday, leading to a pit lane start as the team changed parts of his car, while Mercedes lined up with Lewis Hamilton second on the grid and Valtteri Bottas as the lead. third .

Lewis Hamilton pours champagne over Dutch Grand Prix winner and champion rival Max Verstappen. ANP Sport via Getty Images

Plan A for Hamilton and Mercedes would have been to pass Verstappen in Turn 1 and try to control the race from the front, but once Verstappen kept his lead in the first corner Mercedes had to try to outsmart his rival from the pit wall to be . The strategists put Hamilton on a two-stop strategy and Bottas on a counter-one-stop, aiming to take Verstappen somewhere in between. But the execution of Mercedes’ plan ultimately lacked the finesse needed to succeed.

A slow first pit stop for Hamilton hampered the first attempt to take the lead on lap 21 and an ill-timed second stop, which left Hamilton into traffic behind and Red Bull countered with a pit stop of his own, handing the win to Red Bull and Verstappen.

In the closing stages of the race, the world champions continued to fight among themselves as Bottas, who is expected to be dropped for George Russell from Williams next year, rogued with a fastest lap attempt that could have taken a crucial championship point from Hamilton.

Hamilton rectified the situation by entering the pits for a third time and securing the fastest lap for himself, but the situation was messy and could have been disastrous if the pit stop had gone wrong, as for instance with Bottas’ car in Monaco .

The latest scoring shows that Mercedes’ two drivers outperformed Verstappen and Perez, who finished eighth, with five, extending the team’s lead in the Constructors’ Championship, but the result at Zandvoort was a stark reminder that, in the current form, Verstappen and Red Bull is the better all-round package.

Did Mercedes throw out the race at the second pit stop?

Perhaps Mercedes’ most mind-boggling strategy decision was the timing of Hamilton’s second stop. Just a handful of laps earlier, he appeared to be in a better position to undermine Verstappen, but Mercedes let it pass by worrying about the number of laps left on a single set of tyres, and when the team entered the pits, it dropped Hamilton fall. in traffic that took him several turns to clear.

The timing of the pit stop was partly due to the lack of track time in Friday practice, which left the teams without reliable data on the hard tyre. As a result, Mercedes decided from the start of the race that it would not use the hard compound – unless it turned out to be fast on another car during the race – and assumed that Red Bull would follow the same approach.

By putting Hamilton in when that was the case, Mercedes hoped to force Red Bull into a long stint on the softs, knowing that Verstappen would not have the option of mounting a second set of mediums as it had done. But Red Bull, convinced of Verstappen’s ability on all three tire compounds, called the bluff, capped Hamilton’s stop and fitted hard tires that performed well to the checkered flag.

“In terms of strategy, we have to say that probably 50 percent of the race was lost in qualifying and the start,” said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. “They just had great pace. I think if we would have been ahead, the emphasis would have been on, I think we would have had the pace, but it was also important to take some risks.

“We didn’t think they would take it hard [tyre at the second stop]. That was a bit of uncharted territory and our thought was to push them into an early second stop on softs that could have given us a shot at the end. That’s why we didn’t worry so much about where we would end up [in terms of traffic]. They took it hard, they ventured a little and they won the race.”

Max Verstappen made sure he wasn’t stuck behind Valtteri Bottas for longer than necessary. Lars Baron/Getty Images

But even if the strategy had worked, Verstappen still looked comfortably faster than Hamilton all weekend. He secured pole position by just 0.038 seconds, but Mercedes engineers think the gap would have been closer to 0.2 seconds if Verstappen hadn’t made a mistake out of Turn 3 and his DRS didn’t open on the run to the flag.

Mercedes had the potential to put additional pressure on Red Bull with a well-executed strategy, but this was still Verstappen’s race to lose and he showed no signs of doing so from the moment he led away from pole position.

With the win, Verstappen recaptured the championship lead with three points and nine races to go, raising the question of whether the championship now belongs to Verstappen to lose too?

“Well, I give everything, we give everything, even since the first race these guys have had such a strong car all year and we are doing our best,” said Hamilton. “But yeah, we had a few races where it seemed like we were about on par or just slightly ahead of it, but there were only a few of them and then we took a big jump and it was difficult.

“There’s nothing more I can say, we just need to keep our heads down, keep pushing, we’re ahead in the team championship, which is great, but of course we need to pick up some speed if we want to win races in the future .”

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the layout of the next two circuits, Monza and Sochi, will be beneficial for Mercedes.

“Their car and engine package has historically been very strong on those tracks and they were weaker locations for us,” said Horner. “So I expect them to have the advantage in the next two, but after that it would be a squeeze, I sure hope.

“The next two weekends are for us to limit the damage as much as possible and get as much out of the car as possible.”

Did Bottas want to prove a point with the fastest lap?

Valtteri Bottas looks set to leave Mercedes at the end of 2022. Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

It has been clear for several races that Bottas has taken on a supporting role for Hamilton at Mercedes this year, but those dynamics will be tested in the remaining races as it became clear over the Dutch Grand Prix weekend that Bottas will be replaced to Mercedes next. year. The announcement of George Russell as Hamilton’s teammate in 2022 is expected shortly, and Bottas, who is expected to switch to Alfa Romeo, already knows his fate for next season.

At Zandvoort, Bottas was put on a one-stop strategy to try and stop Verstappen at a crucial point in the race and help Hamilton, but the plan backfired when Bottas made a mistake on lap 31 that cut his run on the straight pit jeopardized and offered Verstappen an easy overtaking opportunity. It was clear that Bottas’ race was being used to potentially give Red Bull a headache and it was also clear that he was never really in the running for the win. That made it all the more interesting as he took Hamilton’s fastest lap towards the end of the race.

Bottas began to experience a disturbing vibration from his tires towards the end of his second stint, which led to Mercedes pitting him on lap 67 of 72 to ensure he was not at risk of a breakdown. That late stop gave Bottas the chance to use his new tires to claim Hamilton’s fastest lap (and the associated championship point), and he did just that on his first flying lap out of the pits.

The Mercedes pit wall radioed Bottas to tell him to slow down, which he did in the last sector, setting a final sector time that was 0.8s slower than on his previous lap, but an overall lap time which was still 0.6 s faster than Hamilton’s earlier attempt. Hamilton then had to pit himself to regain the point, which he did by a whopping 1.5 seconds, but it risked a pit crew error and added stress on the Mercedes pit wall.

“Yes, it was a bit cheeky but understandable,” said Wolff after the race. “Valtteri is always on the receiving end because this championship is so tight. He took off massively in the last sector and it was clear Lewis would set the fastest lap and Valtteri knew about it. Lewis in his battle for the championship got the point and it’s all good.

“It couldn’t have ended in a loss for Lewis. It wouldn’t have been good either because he had done the fastest lap up to that point. But you have to have Valtteri’s certain frustration at that point and in the end everything is fine. We We’re going to talk about it, but in the most amicable and professional way. But I can certainly relate to the situation.”

Bottas shook off the situation and said he knew Hamilton would be able to go into the pits and set a fastest lap of his own. “To be fair, there was a pretty big gap ahead, a pretty big gap behind, so for safety reasons it was a good thing to stop,” he said. “I think I could have got to the end faster without stopping, but the finishing position was the same, so stopping at the end was the safer option. I thought at first we stopped for the fastest lap, but then so did Lewis had a hole and it stopped.

“I pushed into sector one and sector two on the first lap, like in full, but then the team asked me to slow down at the end of the lap, so I just played some, really, because Lewis needed that extra point more than I’m fighting him for the drivers’ championship and as a team we’re trying to get maximum points, so that’s the way it is.”

Recent races show that Hamilton will need everything to beat Verstappen, making Bottas’ actions in Zandvoort all the more interesting for the title fight.