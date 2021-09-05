Cricket: Openers give England a strong start to discouraging chase at Oval





LONDON: England got off to a strong start in their pursuit of a daunting 368-run victory goal against India in the fourth Test, which appeared to be delicately balanced on Monday’s final day at the Oval. Openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns led England to 77 with no loss on punches, with the hosts taking 291 runs to lead 2-1 in the series of five tests. Hameed batted at 43 on punches while Burns was at 31, but the home side will have to do something special on Monday to complete a record chase. England’s biggest successful chase came when they racked up a 359-run goal in a 2019 Headingley Test against Australia. Earlier, India’s number eight batsman Shardul Thakur hit his second fifty of the match and Rishabh Pant his first of the series to help India to 466, the highest total of the series. The 100-run partnership between Thakur and Pant was followed by cameos from tailenders Umesh Yadav (25) and Jasprit Bumrah (24) as the tourists recovered after losing three wickets, including captain Virat Kohli, in the morning session. Chris Woakes (3-83) was once again the favorite of the English bowlers, claiming to go a seven-wicket match-haul with his breezy 50 in the first innings of what is his first test in 12 months. After India resumed at 270-3, England captain Joe Root brought Woakes back to end Kohli’s 59-run tie with Ravindra Jadeja, and the sailor responded with two quick wickets. Woakes caught Jadeja lbw for 17 and, in his next over, sent Ajinkya Rahane back for a duck in the same manner. With left-handed Pant in the fold, Root introduced Moeen to Ali, who gave Kohli (44) on slip six runs behind what could have been the batsman’s third fifty in as many innings. Thakur had broken a 36-ball 57 in the first innings and he followed with a relatively restrained 60, including a towering six from Ollie Robinson. However, both batsmen fell into consecutive overs – Thakur causing Root to slip and Pant giving Moeen a return catch shortly after he completes his fifty. Yadav hit a pair of sixes, while Bumrah smashed four boundaries against a jaded English attack. Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma (knee) and Cheteshwar Pujara (ankle) did not come on the field and were judged after complaining about niggles. There were jitters in the touring camp when coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for COVID-19 and allowed the team to play after the players had two negative results.

