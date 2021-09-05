Tennis-US Open Day Seven | The Mighty 790 KFGO





NEW YORK (Reuters) Highlights from the seventh day of the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times in GMT): 1545 PLAY RESUME AFTER LIGHT RAIN ON EXTERNAL RIGHTS Two doubles at Court 17 and Tribune started again after being interrupted by rain. No heavy rain is forecast for today. 1510 PLAY ON THE GO Argentina’s eleventh seed Diego Schwartzman took on unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp for their fourth round match at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Elina Svitolina, the fifth seed of women, will open proceedings against former world number one Simona Halep at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev will face Briton Dan Evans later in the day session. READ MORE: Some games have been suspended due to light rain falling at the US Open Opelka calls 10k fine for unapproved bag a joke No one beats Shelby Rogers six times in a row Zverev advances to round four after Sock retires South African Harris ousts Shapovalov for first big fourth round Fearless Teens and Hungry Qualifiers Light Up US Open American Rogers beats number one Barty in shock US Open upset Pliskova achieves challenge in third round at US Open Djokovic sends old rival Nishikori to fourth round British teenage star Raducanu takes dream Grand Slam run in pass Stephens suffers abuse on social media after US Open loss Berrettini survives five-set test and reaches US Open fourth round Bencic serves masterclass and reaches US Open fourth round Sakkari passes Kvitova and reaches fourth round US Open Andreescu rolls through to fourth round US Open Osaka deserves support after sports interruption announcement Medvedev resumes maiden major hunt against tough Evans Order of play US Open on Sunday (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, edited by Ed Osmond)

